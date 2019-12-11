The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs has awarded more than $376 million in grant funding to enhance state, local and tribal law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts in jurisdictions across the United States, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office. The awards include $1,024,834 million to support public safety activities in the Western District of Louisiana, including some $127,000 for Ouachita Parish.
“These public safety grants will give our local, state, and community partners additional resources to assist them in the fight against violent crime,” said Joseph. “I want to thank the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Program, for making these grants available to organizations within the Western District of Louisiana. Working together with our law enforcement and community partners, we are making Louisiana safer for its citizens.”
The awards announced support an array of crime-fighting initiatives, including the quarter-billion dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions. Funding also supports sex offender registration and notification, law enforcement-based victim services, the testing of sexual assault kits, and programs designed to address youth with sexual behavioral problems. Other awards will focus on wrongful convictions, intellectual property enforcement, innovative prosecution strategies and the safety and effectiveness of corrections systems.
