Under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase Two restrictions, some businesses are expected to enforce limited occupancy, decreasing gathering sizes and limiting indoor consumption at many bars.
Edwards announced he would be moving Louisiana from Phase Three to Phase Two last week, claiming a third surge of COVID-19 cases warranted the move.
Edwards said the statewide mask mandate also would continue. State agencies and businesses should allow their employees to work remotely, if possible, he said.
The restrictions include:
- All Louisianans are encouraged to avoid gatherings ooutside the home.
- All businesses, private and public sectors, are encouraged to use remote work where they can.
- All restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.
- For bars in parishes above 5 percent positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.
- Retail businesses at 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance.
- Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.
- Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household. The State Fire Marshal will put out additional COVID mitigation measures.
- Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
- Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of capacity.
- Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.
- Outdoor gatherings at event centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 150 when strict physical distancing is not possible.
- Sporting events will cap at 25 percent capacity.
