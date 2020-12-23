Jack Clampit says he always considered himself to be nine-feet-tall, bulletproof and invincible until he was diagnosed with cancer.
Now, the 71 year-old Ouachita Parish police juror says he has a new perspective on life and wants to focus his time on making a difference in other people’s lives. That work entails launching a Bible giveaway this week with the aim to give out at least 1,000 copies of the Bible.
“I never worried about dying,” said Clampit. “And once you think there’s a possibility of it, then you have to stand back a little and say, ‘Okay, what have I accomplished while I’ve been here? What am I going to spend the rest of my life doing? How do I give back everything the good Lord has given me?’”
Clampit said he planned to continue the Bible giveaway project after Christmas, if the need remained.
Three businesses are currently participating in the giveaway as pick-up locations: CRAFTS GALORE-the Rebel Store, Burger Grind and S&J Farm and Feed. More pick-up locations are expected to join the endeavor, according to Clampit.
“We’re not asking anybody why they want a Bible,” Clampit said. “We’re not asking if they can afford it. We are simply saying, ‘If you want or need a Bible, come get it. No questions. Simply come and pick up a Bible.’”
Clampit announced in July that he was battling lung cancer but would still serve on the Police Jury in spite of the diagnosis. He is currently undergoing treatment.
“I gave it to the Lord,” Clampit said. “I said, ‘Lord, this is your stuff. You take care of it and I’ll go do something else.’”
Clampit explained he was initially reluctant to lead the Bible giveaway effort because of his age and health. Later, Clampit said he reached out to some friends in search of funding to buy the Bibles.
“The response from supporters has been phenomenal,” he said.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley commended his colleague for his work.
“I think his Bible giveaway is an awesome idea, especially this time of the year and after the challenges we’ve faced in 2020,” Smiley said. “We need the word of God more than ever. Jack is a man of faith and truly wants to witness to people.”
Clampit said the idea of a Bible giveaway originated during his tenure as Santa Claus for the annual Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade. At that time, Clampit said he was approached by a young girl requesting a Bible when asked what she wanted for Christmas. Clampit said he sent someone to see if the family owned a Bible.
“Sure enough, they didn’t have a Bible in the house,” Clampit said.
Someone later donated a Bible to the child.
After 10 years of portraying Santa Claus, Clampit retired and began portraying Santa Claus to homebound children.
“When I look back at what we’ve done in past Christmases, we’ve always been able to do something for kids, but this year we aren’t able to because of social distancing,” Clampit said. “And I got to thinking about the Bible situation and how many other people are in that same situation. What I found is that it’s not just kids who don’t have Bibles, it’s other people.”
“We worry about spreading the word of Christ overseas through missionaries and neglect to spread it right here at home,” Clampit added.
Clampit explained he is a practicing Baptist but loves to attend the Pentecostals of the Twin Cities.
“Weirdly I’m a Baptist, but I love to go to Pentecostal church,” he said.
Mark Foster, bishop at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities, said he considered Clampit a good friend and explained that he and his wife, Paulla Foster, were participating in Clampit’s Bible giveaway and encouraged others to do the same.
“Jack Clampit is a good friend and a wonderful man who gives selflessly of himself to our community,” Foster said. “He’s very sincere, puts on no pretenses, cares about others and loves God, his family and his community. Paulla and I are giving to this cause, and I would encourage others to do the same.”
According to Clampit, his cancer treatment is working, but he was forced to take a break from treatment because of the side effects.
“There’s been so many times the Lord has stood beside me when I didn’t know he was standing there and took care of me,” Clampit said. “There were so many times when I didn’t walk close to him, but he’s never walked away.”
Clampit said his days mostly consist of meetings and working as a police juror during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I still take phone calls,” Clampit said. “I sit up here at the house, drink my coffee and eat an egg. Then we start checking on roads.”
Clampit was raised in West Monroe and graduated from West Monroe High School in 1966.
“I was one essential geek,” he said. “Black glasses, flat top and a plastic pocket protector.”
Before serving in public office, Clampit was in the copy machine/office supplies business from 1981 to 2012.
Clampit, a passionate outdoorsman, remained in West Monroe after graduating from high school and moved into the country with his wife, which is where they reside today.
“I never went far,” he said. “I got married, moved from downtown to out in the country and I’m not moving back.”
