Thom Hamilton had traveled to New York City before but when he arrived in early April to help treat COVID-19 patients, the city looked like a ghost town.
“It was empty,” said Hamilton. “Everything was closed. As the weeks went on, people got out more and more.”
Hamilton recently spent some 40 days treating COVID-19 patients in a New York City hospital while working as a nurse for the U.S. Navy.
“It was the first time I saw this four-, five-lane road in New York completely void of cars,” Hamilton said. “The yellow taxis are normally all over the place in New York, but you hardly even saw them.”
Hamilton is a charge nurse at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe and a Commander Navy Nurse Corp Officer for the U.S. Navy. He also serves as a member of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen.
Alderman James “Polk” Brian commended Hamilton for his time in New York and also complemented his work serving the city of West Monroe.
“I’m very proud of what he did: to go off and help people in New York,” Brian said. “Thom is a good guy. Just an all around good man.”
Hamilton arrived in New York on April 7 as part of the Navy Medicine Support Team, Operation Gotham 2020. He was stationed to nurse patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, or commonly known as Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
“Unfortunately, there were a lot more on our floor who were passing away than they were getting moved out, and the reality of that is sad,” Hamilton said.
According to the New York State Department of Health’s website, some 24,600 people in New York have died from complications arising out of COVID-19 as of June 16.
Hamilton explained that when he first arrived at Coney Island Hospital, there was an overflow of patients with COVID-19.
“I was assigned to Coney Island Hospital, which is regularly about a 350-bed hospital and it ballooned up to 550 patients. And those 200 were basically COVID-19 ICU patients,” Hamilton said. “They only had maybe a 60-bed ICU (intensive care unit) capacity.”
Hamilton worked on a hospital floor originally intended for pediatrics until the floor was transformed into an ICU for COVID-19 patients, according to Hamilton.
“We did makeshift units,” Hamilton said. “So they put 14 adults on that floor and at any given time probably 12 of them were ventilated patients.”
According to Hamilton, it was difficult for patients who had COVID-19 to recover once they were put on a ventilator.
“It’s not that being intubated, or on the ventilator, was the bad thing, it was just once it got that bad where they had that need, it was hard to recover,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he and his fellow nurses performed basic nursing duties. One of those duties included keeping COVID-19 patients’ families updated on their condition.
“The worst thing in the world, I think, would be for somebody to think their loved one is doing just fine in the hospital and they’re getting better but the opposite is happening and then all of a sudden they pass away,” Hamilton said. “That would be terrible.”
Hamilton said nurses and staff would use an iPad to allow patients and family members to see one another. Sometimes the patient would not be responsive, according to Hamilton.
Hamilton explained that when a COVID-19 patient recovered, it was a moment of success for a hospital.
“When somebody fully recovered and was able to go home, that was a great event in the hospital,” he said.
Though there were patients who were able to recover, the patients who suffered left a lasting mark on Hamilton’s memory.
“The things that stand out in my mind are when patients went bad,” Hamilton said. “You did everything you could at that time to not intubate patients.”
Hamilton recalled an instance where he nursed a man close to his age but never found out how the patient ultimately fared.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to follow patients from the beginning to the end,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s schedule involved reporting to the Javits Convention Center in New York at around 5:30 a.m, and riding on a bus to Coney Island Hospital.
Once arriving at the hospital, Hamilton explained he would change into medical scrubs and put on a white disposable coverall for protection. Once he got to the unit, he would put on a plastic gown on top of everything else and would be double masked before entering a COVID-19 patient’s room.
“So you were covered up pretty good,” Hamilton said. “So that was a challenge in itself. Doing your work in all of that garb.”
Hamilton’s wife, Tonya, said she was concerned at first for her husband’s safety while he was working in the COVID-19 units.
“It was the early stages,” Tonya Hamilton said. “We didn’t really understand how COVID-19 was working, so I was worried for him in that respect. We’ve been apart multiple times being a military family all these years, but yeah, I was terrified for him. I tried not to watch the news after he left because everything from New York was about how awful it was and then he would say yes it’s bad up here but never went into detail.”
Hamilton said his schedule evolved to working 12-hour days with a schedule of two days on and two days off.
When Hamilton was asked by the Navy if he would be able to help on the medicine support team, he said he was more concerned about whether his work would be effective than he was about possibly catching the disease.
“I guess what I was going through was I hope I was effective,” Hamilton said. “It’s been awhile since I was an ICU nurse and managed vent patients, so all of those doubts come in and you’re hoping I can do something.”
“I was willing to do it here in my own hospital,” he added.
Tonya Hamilton said she was proud of her husband for going to New York to help and views him as her hero.
“Well he’s my hero, he always has been,” Tonya Hamilton said. “He always volunteers to do things when they need him and if they need him. That’s why we’re military.”
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell praised Hamilton for his commitment to his community and country.
“As the mayor of West Monroe, I am proud to have Thom Hamilton as a member of the West Monroe City Council where he serves as an alderman and mayor pro tem,” Mitchell said. “Thom’s dedication and love of our community is evident when looking at his involvement and accomplishments. We are extremely proud of his service to our country. West Monroe is lucky to have him as a public official, small business owner and resident.”
Hamilton and his wife communicated daily while he was in New York.
“I talked to him everyday, and I knew exactly what was going on and how he felt and I knew he never got sick or didn’t call from the phone or anything crazy to make me terrified,” Tonya Hamilton said.
Hamilton was relieved from his duties on May 18 and then was taken to Portsmouth, Virginia to quarantine.
After spending two weeks in isolation in a hotel, Hamilton flew back to Louisiana and arrived home on June 4.
“Don’t take things like this for granted as far as your health,” Hamilton said. “And we do need to watch out for other things like this coming on and how we can be prepared for them.”
