The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce recognized the winners of the 2021 Small Business Awards last week.
“In a year marked with hurricanes, natural disasters, and pandemic our business community has risen to the innovation challenge,” said Amanda Hatten Edge, Chairman WMWO Ouachita Chamber. “We are proud to recognize these outstanding businesses as true community champions.”
Nominations were accepted from Chamber members in the following categories: Emerging Entrepreneur, Micro Business, Small Business, Female Champion, Community Champion and the Silver Plus Award.
“We are excited to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners,” said Lila Strode, President of the WMWO Chamber of Commerce. “I would like to be the first to congratulate them on their outstanding contributions to our community and recognition in this prestigious awards program.”
Emerging Entrepreneur
Tracy Carter
JAC’s Craft Smokehouse
This individual’s journey began small and grew as a leap of faith to open a business after testing the market for three years, this winner has created a magical combination perfecting made-from-scratch specialties with a continuous social “buzz” and excitement for the new business.
Giving back has always been a part of his mission as he was one of the first to response to several natural disasters last year. As an Army Veteran, he credits his military background as giving him the skills and discipline to grow his business into what is now a cornerstone business for downtown West Monroe.
Micro Business
Donald Arnold
Glass Doctor of Monroe
The Micro winner is locally owned and operated with deep roots in the community. They have experienced a 56-percent increase in sales from 2019 to 2020.
This owner assisted friends, neighbors and businesses helping them protect their properties during the aftermath of last year’s storms, putting others before himself.
One client says: “Not only did they install but they also rounded up some paint, cleaned and painted the dirty inner seals before installing the new pane. I would recommend them anytime. These guys are great.”
Small Business
Matt Turpin, DDS
This small business owner is community minded, investing their time and resources to better the lives of the customers they serve.
Along with their church, he worked endless hours cleaning up storm damage helping community members get back on their feet.
Throughout the 16 years of operation, and the reinvestment of a new state-of-the-art facility, this practice has grown to become one of the premier practices in Northeast Louisiana.
Female Champion
Linda Lavender Ford
and Linda Ford Bourland
The past year has been one to remember for this team. When COVID hit the region and closed many doors, this business was gearing up for its 60th Anniversary.
In facing a number of challenges, these champions found creative and different ways to allow their students and teachers to perform safely for our community – a mid-summer recital, an outside Christmas ballet, and a spring celebration of happy times to come. These ladies have as much grit and strength as they do grace and style — and our community is a better place because of them.
The winners are the hard-working and talented mother-daughter duo behind Linda Lavender School of Dance and two of the artistic directors for the Twin City Ballet Company.
Community Champion
John Coleman
The Coleman Company
The community champion was known for his giving nature long before starting his own business — serving as a role model and father figure to many of his kids’ friends. His love and generosity is now felt by many throughout the community — through both his business and personal relationships.
During the ice storms that recently hit Northeast Louisiana, he offered to purchase 10 hotel rooms for people impacted by the storms… and ended up paying for 12. In fact, this champion gives back to the community in countless ways — his company’s annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway — donating vehicles to local students of the year at local high schools — and annual firework giveaways to local youth on the 4th of July.
He feeds the Riser Middle School football team after games, sponsors various schools through adopt-a-school, does book bag giveaways at the start of each school year, sponsors individual students who are in dance or cheer, sponsors other small businesses, and mentors area kids. It goes without saying — this man loves his community and has a big heart for those in need.
Silver Plus Award
Dr. Clark Cooper
Cooper Veterinary Hospital
This year’s Silver Plus Award winner has been practicing veterinary medicine for small and large animals where he enjoys specializing in small animal orthopedic surgery, internal and reproductive medicine, along with equine lameness. He is a graduate of West Monroe High School, Louisiana Tech University, and Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. A member of the American Medical Veterinary Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, Texas Equine Veterinary Association, the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, and is state licensed in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Further, he is a founding member of the Northeast Louisiana Animal Emergency Clinic and serves as a member of the Board of Directors. He is actively serving the community on the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement Board as President and the Ouachita Parish Farm Bureau Board. He has been a member of the WMWO Chamber Board and has served as Chairman. Actively involved in Broaden Horizons Committee. He enjoys hunting, old cards and raising cattle, horses, and hay. An entrepreneur at heart, this year’s winner is an asset to any organization he lends his skills. The Chamber is proud to award the 2021 Silver Plus Award to Dr. Clark Cooper, Cooper Veterinary Medicine.
Innovator of the Year
Dr. Terry King
King Springs
The Chamber also presented a special award, the 2021 Innovator of the Year awarded to Dr. Terry King, owner of King Springs.
This year’s winner began the journey to innovation in 1975, when Dr. King and Dr. Noel Mills invented the “cardiac umbrella” to close holes in the heart without surgery. This technology forever changed how structural defects in the heart are repaired, both in children and adults. Dr. King relocated to Monroe to care for children with heart disease and establish a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
In 2001, Dr. King and his staff began the first annual pediatric symposium titled “Once Upon A Time… New Stories for Pediatrics” held at the Monroe Civic Center arena.
Dr. King believes that the greatest responsibility you can give another person is the care of your child and he has dedicated his life and work to educating others on this important journey.
But his work didn’t stop there, Dr. King and his family located a vast aquifer of sand filtered naturally pure spring water deep below the rolling hills and lush green fields in West Ouachita. He assembled a team and spent 5 years researching, source cultivating and testing the water.
Distributed in 13 parishes, the King Family brings the most fresh and clean bottled water product Louisiana has ever seen.
