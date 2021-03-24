A West Monroe landlord says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, does not have the authority to shut down eviction proceedings in the country, even during a pandemic.
Chambless Enterprises LLC, owned by Joshua Chambless of West Monroe, and the Apartment Association of Louisiana Inc. filed a lawsuit against the CDC and other federal officials on Nov. 12, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
The plaintiffs’ petition concerned the CDC’s Sept. 4, 2020 order that imposed a nationwide ban on evictions of certain tenants, which has been extended. The CDC’s order was based on a presidential order to fight the spread of COVID-19. “The CDC’s eviction moratorium represents a sweeping assumption of power by an administrative agency that it simply does not possess,” stated the Nov. 12, 2020 lawsuit.
“The moratorium alters the contractual relationships of perhaps millions of people across the country,” stated the Nov. 12, 2020 lawsuit. “It suspends legal proceedings in every state. It forces one segment of the population—landlords—to bear a disproportionate share of the costs of the pandemic because they provide the rental housing that so many Americans need.”
Chambless’ company owns and manages 725 rental units, including 14 apartment complexes and several single-family homes in Monroe, West Monroe, Lakeshore and Calhoun.
On Dec. 22, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty, of Rayville, issued a ruling denying a preliminary injunction to stop the CDC’s eviction moratorium while the merits of the lawsuit were considered in court.
According to Doughty, the COVID-19 pandemic placed millions of citizens in unusual circumstances.
“As the Court indicated above, it is clear that the Order requiring Plaintiffs to provide housing for tenants who are not paying their rent has harmed Plaintiffs,” stated Doughty’s court order. “But it is also clear that this pandemic has adversely affected millions of Americans, as well as much of the nation’s economy.”
Chambless challenged Doughty’s ruling in an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Since then, the CDC has urged the court to stay or indefinitely postpone Chambless’ lawsuit until the Fifth Circuit issues a ruling on the appeal.
Chambless argued a motion to stay the court proceedings would prevent him from litigating the merits of a significant challenge to federal power.
“Due to the limited duration of the CDC’s Order (it is currently scheduled to expire at the end of March, but even if renewed, it will likely be for a short period), a stay would significantly increase the risk that Plaintiffs will not be able to litigate the merits of this case at all,” stated Chambless’ Feb. 26, 2021 memorandum in opposition to the motion to stay district court proceedings. “On the other hand, a stay would most definitely benefit Defendants, because it would reduce the chances that they will have to defend the CDC’s Order on the merits.”
According to Chambless, the CDC could not claim the authority to shut down all eviction proceedings in the country.
“Plaintiffs contend that the CDC lacks that power despite the existence of a pandemic. Whichever side is correct, this case undoubtedly raises extremely important questions concerning federal power and its impact on citizens and state and local governments,” stated Chambless’ memorandum. “That the Government would prefer not to produce the administrative record and file a few additional briefs in this case does not justify staying the case and possibly depriving the Plaintiffs of their right to litigate the merits.”
In a March 5 reply, the defendants argued any further litigation of the merits of Chambless’ lawsuit—while an appeal is pending at the appeals court—would duplicate litigation efforts and costs and resources.
“The question now is whether it is an efficient use of time for the parties and the Court to engage in another round of motions practice in district court that would be duplicative of both (1) the litigation that has already occurred in this Court and (2) the appellate litigation occurring now in the Fifth Circuit,” stated defendants’ March 5 reply to Chambless’ memorandum. “It is not. Indeed, there is little chance of the parties completing summary judgment briefing before both the Order’s current expiration date and the completion of briefing before the Fifth Circuit.”
In his lawsuit, Chambless said some tenants had mounted outstanding rent balances of more than $3,000. In light of the CDC’s eviction moratorium, Chambless could not reclaim his properties or rent the units to paying tenants. The CDC’s eviction ban also imposed “stiff criminal penalties” on landlords who tried to evict non-paying tenants from their property.
