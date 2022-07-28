Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on July 16 for criminal trespass and a “Peeping Tom” penalty.
WM man arrested for trespassing, peeping into residence
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
