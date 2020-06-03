Louisiana State Police Troop F responded on May 29 to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on La. Hwy 2 in Union Parish that claimed the life of 62-year-old Mark Flowers of West Monroe.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Harley Davidson, operated by Flowers, was traveling eastbound on La. Hwy 2 behind a 2000 Ford Mustang. An uninvolved and unidentified third vehicle, traveling ahead of the Mustang, stopped before making a left turn onto Century Road. The Mustang stopped for the turning vehicle and then continued eastbound after the uninvolved vehicle completed its turn. For reasons still under investigation, Flowers engaged the motorcycle’s brakes for a short distance before the motorcycle was laid down. This action separated Flowers from the motorcycle, and Flowers struck the rear of the Mustang.
Flowers was wearing an approved DOT helmet; however, he sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths.
