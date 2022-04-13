Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 34 just west of La. Hwy 546 on April 2 around 4 p.m.
The crash later resulted in the death of 62-year-old William A. McCuin of West Monroe.
The preliminary investigation revealed, a 1997 Ford F-150, driven by McCuin, was traveling west on Hwy 34.
For reasons under investigation, McCuin lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway. The Ford traveled down the ditch embankment before it re-entered the roadway. As the Ford re-entered the roadway, it was struck by an eastbound commercial vehicle.
McCuin, who was restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle, who also was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
On April 5, 2022, Troop F was notified that McCuin had succumbed to his injuries.
Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state.
In 2022, Troop F has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities.
