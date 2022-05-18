WILMINGTON, Delaware — President Joe Biden Jr., and First Lady Jill Biden, the ship sponsor, recently celebrated the commissioning of the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) under the command of West Monroe native U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Horton.
Due to COVID restrictions in place at the time, there was no traditional commissioning ceremony held when USS Delaware was commissioned administratively on April 4, 2020. On that day, the submarine was underway and became the first U.S. Navy ship commissioned while submerged.
The ceremony last month followed the script of a traditional commissioning in every way and was held in commemoration of the milestone.
“This latest Navy ship to carry the Delaware name is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation’s security,” Biden said. “Not just us, but our allies and partners around the world as well.”
As the ship sponsor, Jill Biden performed the traditional honor of calling for the crew to man the ship and “bring her to life,” a ceremonial procession following the commemorative setting of the first watch.
“This vessel will always uphold the First State’s motto of ‘Liberty and Independence,’” she said. “It’s difficult to put into words what it means to be a part of the USS Delaware family. It’s an incredible honor that I take seriously. I’ve seen the heart of this crew and it makes me proud and humbled to be your shipmate for life.”
USS Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class submarine built, as well as the eighth and final Block III Virginia-class sub. The Block III submarines are notable for replacing 12 vertical launch tubes for Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) with two larger, 87-inch diameter launch tubes, capable of carrying larger payloads, among other advancements.
Horton, commanding officer of SSN 791, told ceremony attendees his submarine followed in the proud wake of the battleship Delaware, which also visited the Port of Wilmington 112 years ago to celebrate her commissioning.
“This week we had the pleasure of sailing through the beautiful Delaware Bay and River, past Fort Delaware, and continuing the tradition of Delaware warships calling on their namesake and presenting our fine warship to the First State,” he said.
“USS Delaware stands before you as the ideal ship,” Horton continued. “Limitless in range; unmatched in power, precision, and stealth. Her engineering renders her nearly undetectable; her sensors reveal the presence of any foes. Capable of dominating across the spectrum of warfare, she excels in all her assigned missions. From the depths of the ocean, ensuring sea control, to delivering precision strikes and supporting naval special warfare.”
Horton graduated from West Ouachita High School in 1998 and the U.S. Naval Academy in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering.
He completed a Western Pacific deployment as a Division Officer in USS LOS ANGELES (SSN 688), Southern Pacific and Northern Atlantic deployments as Engineer Officer in USS NEWPORT NEWS (SSN 750), and four strategic deterrent patrols as Executive Officer in USS WYOMING (SSBN 742) (GOLD).
Horton’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Horton is married to the former Kelly Prince of Norfolk, Virginia, and they have one daughter, Eloise.
USS Delaware is homeported at Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, where it operates under Submarine Squadron 12 and its Commodore, Capt. Matthew Boland.
“Since antiquity, sailors have recognized that the ideal way to conduct naval warfare was from beneath the waves,” Horton said. “The very qualities of the Leviathan, which terrified them – power and surprise – were the long sought qualities of the ultimate naval vessel. Since those days, nations have worked to master the science and engineering necessary to gain mastery over the deep. USS DELAWARE stands before you as the world’s best effort to master the undersea domain.”
The submarine is the seventh U.S. Navy ship to be named for the First State, but first in more than a century. The first ship to be named Delaware was a 24-gun frigate launched in July of 1776, the month the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
The most recent previous ship to bear the name was a battleship commissioned in 1910 and in service in the Atlantic during World War I.
Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.
