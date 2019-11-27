A U.S. Naval Academy graduate and West Monroe native is currently serving aboard a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine.
Cmdr. Matthew Horton recently became commanding officer of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Delaware (SSN 791), which is currently undergoing see trials and will soon be one of the newest submarines in the fleet.
He reports to Delaware from Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia where he served as deputy for fleet ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) operations. Since graduating from the Naval Academy in 2002, Horton served aboard multiple fast-attack and ballistic missile submarines, including four strategic deterrent patrols as executive officer aboard the nuclear-armed USS Wyoming (SSBN 742).
Horton holds a Master’s of Science in Engineering Management from the Catholic University of America. He also held multiple shore assignments, including as an intelligence analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Horton will become the first commanding officer of the 377-foot-long, 7,800-ton Delaware when it is commissioned into service next year.
“We have a great amount of work ahead to turn this sub into a warship,” Horton said to his Sailors at the change of command. “I am proud to be sailing with you!”
Horton’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Additionally, he has served on commands that have been awarded the US Strategic Command Omaha Trophy for highest performing strategic platform, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and multiple Battle Efficiency “E” awards.
Delaware is a nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine and the 18th Virginia-class submarine. Construction began in 2013 and Delaware is scheduled to be commissioned in the spring 2020.
