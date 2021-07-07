Three municipalities in Ouachita Parish are expected to receive some $6.8 million as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to spur on economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Biden signed the act allocating billions of dollars in coronavirus fiscal recovery funds for state and local governments. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that 290 towns and cities would receive aid from $315 million allocated to the state through the legislation.
West Monroe, Richwood and Sterlington received funding through the American Rescue Plan based on the latest population figures available through the U.S. Census Bureau as well as on each municipality’s most recent adopted budget. Monroe was not eligible for funding because of its larger population size.
The municipalities will receive their American Rescue Plan, or ARP, funding in two allocations of funding, or tranches—one in June and another in June 2022, or even later.
Most officials speaking with The Ouachita Citizen this week said they hoped their municipalities would use the funding to improve local infrastructure, especially sewer lines and lift stations.
“It will help us, 100 percent, because we need to fix some of our infrastructure,” said Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez. “With our financial woes, we’ve had to apply bandaids, but this is a major boost for the town, to help us address our problem areas.”
WEST MONROE
West Monroe, whose population was pegged at 12,227, will receive a total of $4,522,184.93 in two tranches of some $2.26 million.
Mayor Staci Mitchell says the city plans to use the one-time money for improvements to sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure.
The city has several pending applications through various grant programs to complete such infrastructure projects.
“We are planning on using ARP funding for portions and required matches for the projects that receive funding,” Mitchell said. “The repair of the city’s aging sewer infrastructure is imperative for sustainability and growth.”
Major sewer projects in West Monroe include the construction of a new Drago Sewer Lift Station, improvements to sewer lines in the Jackson/Cypress Street/North 2nd Street area as well as to the Austin Street Sewer Lift Station.
“We are trying to spread out the money over several projects to maximize the benefits from the funding for the entire city,” Mitchell said.
RICHWOOD
The town of Richwood is expected to receive $1,257,128.21. Its population is estimated to be 3,999.
Sewer improvements ranked high on the wish list detailed by Mayor Gerald Brown, who said he plans to recommend water and sewer work to the Richwood Board of Aldermen for approval.
“I hope we can repair our four sewer lift stations in the town because I would like to dedicate some money to those projects so we do not have to use our general fund.,” Brown said. “Our sewer employees have specific training they need, and equipment they need, and I hope we can equip them.”
According to Brown, he planned to investigate whether the funding could be used to discount broadband internet services to residents in Richwood.
“We’re looking at any negative economic impacts to small businesses, workers, families, and things of that nature,” Brown said. “There’s talk about some programs out there to bring us broadband internet, but sometimes $50 a month is too much for some residents, so maybe we can apply some of our funds to discount internet services.”
STERLINGTON
In the town of Sterlington, where the population is estimated to be 2,931, Velasquez—the town’s mayor—says he hopes the Sterlington Town Council will agree to spend most of the $1,084,037.30 in ARP funding on public infrastructure.
“We’re mainly considering infrastructure improvements, especially the sewer,” Velasquez said. “We have a sewer area on Hwy 165 needing work. In one of the oldest parts of the sewer system, next to the plant, it’s in much-needed repair. We did a smoke test, and we’re supposed to receive a report about what infrastructure needs work in the village. Those are our biggest priorities.”
The state Division of Administration is administering the allocation of coronavirus relief aid to the 290 municipalities.
