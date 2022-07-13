What is entrepreneurship? That was the question Kristopher Kelley asked a group of students on their first day at the Future Entrepreneurship 2022 Summer Academy.
According to Kelley, Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, entrepreneurship is not simply about owning a business or selling a product.
“It’s about using all of your resources as wisely as you can,” Kelley said.
The entrepreneurship academy is an annual free six-day experience in West Monroe that teaches high school students the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and gives them the opportunity to come up with their own ideas for businesses or products.
The students started the week by determining their strengths and generating ideas. After that, they learned the necessary skills to turn their ideas into reality.
They learned about financial literacy, marketing and branding, and the legal issues that come along with starting a business.
Kelley referred to the late Johnny Huntsman as an example of a great entrepreneur. He was the founder of Johnny’s Pizza, a pizza franchise that began in Monroe.
When Huntsman opened his restaurant in 1967, there were no other pizza restaurants in the area. According to DeRon Talley, Huntsman provided a solution to a problem—what any entrepreneur should aim to do.
Talley, the founder and chief executive officer of Key Marketing Solutions, told the students that as a businessperson, you have to ask yourself, “What is a problem people have and what would they be willing to do to get that problem solved?”
“Your product isn’t just what you’re selling,” Talley said. “It’s a solution to a problem.”
Christina Davis, Senior Business Consultant at the Louisiana Small Business Development Center in Monroe, stressed the importance of knowing the worth of your time, knowledge and skill set. She made the point that students should never sell themselves short and used photography as an example.
“You’re not just selling a product,” Davis said. “You’re selling an experience.” She said people are willing to pay a lot for services like photography because photos are something people cherish forever.
Students also had the opportunity to make important connections during the week. They met experts in finance and marketing, as well as local entrepreneurs like Lyla Corkern, the owner and chief executive officer of Finding Solace, a counseling center in West Monroe.
“This is your opportunity to get plugged in,” Kelley said. He encouraged the students to have conversations with the speakers and said that being inquisitive is a great skill for future entrepreneurs to have.
“It’s not that entrepreneurs have all the answers,” Kelley said. “It’s that they know who to ask when they have a question.”
About 24 students attended the academy, which will conclude this Friday with the students pitching their products or business ideas.
