The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted this week to spend some $399,000 rebuilding Linderman Avenue near Riverbend Elementary School, between South 8th and South 10th streets.
During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen awarded the project to Amethyst Construction, a West Monroe general contractor, which submitted the lowest bid for the work.
The project could begin in August, according to Josh Hays, with the West Monroe engineering firm, Lazenby and Associates.
Amethyst's bid of $399,061.65 was the lowest of two bids submitted for the work.
Hays said project calls for the roadway to be excavated before establishing a stone base and setting a three-inch asphalt overlay.
The city could not begin the project until nearby drainage work was completed, according to Hays.
“It had been in pretty bad shape, but they were waiting to get all of the drainage fixed,” Hays said.
According to Hays, if the project begins by mid-August as planned, the overlay could be finished by November with no interruption to traffic.
“We’ll do some base reconstruction, so you won’t have anymore potholes and the surface will obviously be smoother after that,” Hays said.
Meanwhile, the Board of Alderman signed off on building a public floating fishing pier on the Ouachita River north of the downtown railroad bridge. The project could start by summer's end.
The city received a $370,000 grant from the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to pay for a portion of the cost of the pier’s construction. The city plans to raise the rest of the money for the project through private funding from the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization group. The downtown group is launching the “Picture this: Out Time is Now” capital campaign.
“We look forward to working with the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on this project,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “The fishing pier will be a wonderful addition to downtown West Monroe and will provide the public with much-desired access to the Ouachita River, one of our area’s greatest natural resources.”
Mitchell noted the public expressed interest in a pier during the city's “master plan” process, which began in 2018 after she took office. She said a pier and similar recreational projects were identified as priorities by the public.
“They wanted ways to access the river from downtown more,” Mitchell said. “We have this beautiful natural asset, and we don’t use it as much because of a nearby seawall.”
Other plans for the property include a boat slip along the river as well as a river-facing amphitheater and floating stage.
Meanwhile, Alderman Rodney Welch attended his first meeting since being sworn in last week. He said he knew what to expect in terms of procedure.
“I’m familiar with Robert’s Rules of Order and have sat in on meetings before, so it's nothing new to me,” Welch said.
Welch noted his immediate plans are for a back-to-school rally tentatively planned for July 30 at the West Monroe Community Center where students are expected to be able to receive haircuts with backpacks and other prizes expected to be given away.
