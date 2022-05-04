Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on La Hwy 34 south of La Hwy 840-1 (Smith Street) on April 27 that claimed the life of 68-year-old Paula Roye of West Monroe.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Roye was driving south on Hwy 34, in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. At the same time, a 2021 Peterbilt (loaded log truck) was traveling south, in front of the Jeep.
For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep struck the rear of the Peterbilt’s trailer.
Roye, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.
Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state.
It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.
In 2022, Troop F has investigated nine fatal crashes, which have resulted in 10 fatalities.
