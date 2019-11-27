A West Monroe woman, who was crossing LA Hwy 139, was killed last week after being struck by a vehicle.
On Nov. 19, shortly after 5:50 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on LA Hwy 139, near Music Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Kia SUV, driven by 33-year-old Derrick Finister of Bastrop, was traveling north on LA Hwy 139, in the outside lane. As the pedestrian, identified as 60-year-old Zelma Kinser, was crossing the highway she was struck by the Kia.
Kinser was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
