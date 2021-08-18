The city of West Monroe Fire Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on the nearly 800 fire hydrants throughout the city beginning Aug. 16 through Sept. 8.
Hydrant flow tests are conducted each year to measure real world pressure in the water system and are required for fire sprinkler design and for firefighting modeling purposes.
There will be a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water at times during these tests. Both issues are temporary and should clear up quickly. Flowing fire hydrants assist with the flushing process and helps remove corrosion, scale and sediment that builds up over the year.
Testing will occur Mondays-Thursdays each week from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Please contact the West Monroe Fire Department at (318) 397-0758 with any questions.
