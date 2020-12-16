West Monroe police and Louisiana State Police plan to conduct a driving while intoxicated (DWI) checkpoint on Friday, Dec.1 8 between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Drunk driving is a problem on our nation’s roads every day, but it is more prevalent during the holidays, according to Mike Karstendiek, the public information officer with the West Monroe Police Department.
Drunk drivers play a role in a full 40 percent of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Year’s.
To address this problem, West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Police will partner to conduct a sobriety and occupant protection checkpoint.
Through a federal grant, the Louisiana Highway Safety Administration will fund this partnership as a part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign for Christmas and the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.