The West Monroe Police Department was recently presented with a $250 grant award to be used for the training, care and maintenance of the department’s K9 officer, Darko, and his handler Sgt. Daniel Freeland.
The grant award was presented by Aftermath Services LLC. This company is a leader in biohazard and crime scene cleanup services and provides services to communities throughout Louisiana.
Darko and Freeland have seized hundreds of pounds of various drugs and thousands of dollars in cash off the streets of West Monroe, according to city officials.
“We congratulate this duo and thank them for their commitment to protect our community,” said Courtney Hornsby, Mayor Staci Mitchell’s chief of staff.
