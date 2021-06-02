The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides Federal Funding for traffic safety. The West Monroe receives a grant to enforce Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection Laws.
Currently, there is extra enforcement for the Click-It or Ticket campaign, which runs through June 6, 2021. In conjunction with this campaign, WMPD will conduct extra checkpoints throughout this period. In addition, we will continue regular Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection Checkpoints.
Planned checkpoints are set for the following:
Tuesday, June 1, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. — Occupant Protection
Friday, June 4, from 6 p.m.-1 a.m — Sobriety and Occupant Protection
Tuesday, June 8, from 3-11 p.m. — Sobriety and Occupant Protection
Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m.-midnight — Sobriety and Occupant Protection
Other checkpoints scheduled this month will be posted on the West Monroe Police Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.