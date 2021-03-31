The West Monroe Police Department is planning on conducting checkpoints on the several dates throughout April.
The occupant protection checkpoints will occur on Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Tuesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; on Friday, April 23 from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m.; and on Monday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extra occupant protection (seatbelt) enforcement will be from April 17 – 24th for the National Buckle Up in Your Truck Campaign.
These checkpoints are funded through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and implemented to show an effort to combat the problem of impaired driving and occupant protection violations.
