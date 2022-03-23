The West Monroe Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will conduct an Occupant Protection / Sobriety Checkpoint in the city limits of West Monroe on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

These checkpoints are funded through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and implemented to show an effort to combat the problem of impaired driving and occupant protection violations.

