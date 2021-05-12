The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a Legislative Appreciation Dinner in Baton Rouge earlier this week.
Attendees included members of the Louisiana State legislature, local elected officials, honored guests, and representatives from the WMWO Chamber.
“Collaboration with our elected officials and staff is a critical part of that process and we look forward to hosting this event again next year,” said Amanda Hatten Edge, WMWO Chairman “Recognizing opportunities through collaboration at every level of government is just another example of how the Chamber works every day to support our vibrant, family friendly community and GrowWest.”
The dinner, hosted at Longview the offices of Haynie and Associates, and was an opportunity for the Chamber to show appreciation to our legislative delegation for their tireless dedication to the business community and residents of Northeast Louisiana.
The Chamber was honored to receive a Senate Concurrent Resolution from our NELA Delegation recognizing the Chambers 65th anniversary and a legacy of leadership and community enhancement. The Chamber is privileged to be a catalyst for progress by both ensuring the success and stability of existing businesses and promoting a quality vision for regional growth and future investments.
