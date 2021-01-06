Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 139 near Music Road on Dec. 31 that killed 49-year-old April Waller of Monroe.
The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Hyundai Accent, driven by Waller, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 139. For reasons still under investigation, Waller’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2018 Toyota pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the Toyota, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash. Waller, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
