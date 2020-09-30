The West Monroe Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Interstate 20 eastbound on top of the bridge on Monday around 4:50 a.m. that claimed one human life.
The investigation determined a passenger vehicle was stopped in the inside eastbound lane with the hood up and in a curved part of the roadway. The vehicle was dark in color and there was no warning it was stopped.
A pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling in the inside eastbound lane and collided with the stopped vehicle. The driver of the stopped vehicle later died from injuries. She was identified as Elesta Berry (age 67) from Monroe.
One passenger is being treated at a local hospital and the other passenger is expected to be fine.
The driver of the truck received minor injuries. The horse is being evaluated at a local veterinarian clinic; however, it is expected to only have minor injuries. The driver was evaluated and submitted to toxicological testing as a routine part of the investigation. He is not suspected to be impaired. This crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.