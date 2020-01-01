A Start woman lost her life in a vehicle crash in Richland Parish last week.
On Dec. 28, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on La. Hwy. 133.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 87-year-old Delores Sapp, was traveling north on La. Hwy. 133. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercury SUV crossed the center line, traveled through a ditch, and struck a utility pole. Sapp, who was not wearing a seat belt, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.