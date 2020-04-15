Monroe police are investigating two crashes that occurred last week in the 3500 block of DeSiard Street, where a woman was struck by a vehicle, and then was struck a second time along with the men giving her aid after the first incident.
The first crash occurred around 9 p.m. on April 10, according to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle crash.
Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson released details of the crash last week.
A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Dango Dean, 18, was traveling westbound in the outside lane when it struck a black female who was walking south bound across DeSiard St.
The female’s name was withheld because her family has not been able to be notified, according to Johnson.
The left side of her body was struck by the vehicle, which caused her head to impact the windshield. The female was projected over the vehicle and came to rest in the westbound lanes with her head facing in a northern direction.
The driver, Dean, came to a controlled stop in the westbound inside lane.
Donald Pickel Jr. and Leonard South attempted to render aid to the woman.
During their efforts, a 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Kristopfer Brown was traveling westbound in the outside lane. Brown struck the female, South, and Pickel with his vehicle. South was struck with the passenger side mirror. Pickel was facing westbound with his back eastbound knelt over the female. Pickel was struck with the front bumper knocking him down in the street.
The vehicle ran over Pickel and he was dragged approximately 42 feet under the vehicle before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes. Brown came to a controlled stop and pulled into the parking lot.
South was seen by Acadian Ambulance Service at the scene of the crash. Pickel had life threatening injuries and was flown to Oschner’s Shreveport by Air Evac. The female had life threatening injuries and was flown to Oschner’s Shreveport by Acadian Air Service.
Dean and Brown were transported to St Francis Medical Center. Both were given protective masks and gloves before entering the hospital.
Dean’s and Brown’s temperatures were checked along with Monroe Police officers. Once cleared by medical staff, Dean and Brown voluntarily gave blood which was drawn by the St Francis Medical staff as per protocol due to the nature of injuries.
As of April 11, the female was in stable condition and alert. Pickel has a serious brain injury and was in stable/critical condition.
