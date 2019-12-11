Monroe City Council member Juanita Woods says she will file the paperwork to once again become a candidate for the council’s District 3 office later this year.
“I announce my decision to again offer myself for re-election because we are making real progress on addressing blight, water quality, flooding and other issues while balancing the budget,” Woods said.
Woods, who is currently serving as the City Council’s chairman, is in her first term as a City Council member. She said her priorities at this time include addressing blighted properties, improving water quality and protecting flood-prone areas of the city.
“The past four years have been a pinnacle in my life because of the real progress we’ve made in our district and the success at NOVA in job placement,” Woods said. “Over the last four years we’ve enrolled over 500 participants into the program and placed nearly 400. Nearly 150 of these placements are in District 3. The economic impact these jobs have had on the community is over $6 million.”
Woods claimed that 53 abandoned structures have been demolished in District 3 during the past three years. Another 196 owners received summons to appear in the city’s environmental court to respond to violations of property ordinances, she claimed.
“I can report to you and District 3 citizens that 127 or 65 percent of these cases were cleared as property owners complied with requirements of the ordinances,” Woods said. “‘Fight the Blight’ is working, and District 3 is looking better every day. We must continue to clean up our city.”
