WOYSA football, soccer, and cheer are still scheduled to play as usual. Registration is open online. Register soon to secure a spot.

We will refund registration if season get canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Soccer, football, and cheer registration will be open until Aug 30th.

Go online to register: http://woysassociation.website.sportssignup.com

Here are the tentative schedules:

Academy In-Store registration

Aug 22nd and Aug 29th. 10am-2pm

Soccer Dates:

Coaches Meeting - Aug 31st

Sept. 24th - WOYSA Season Kickoff Show

Sept. 26th - Second half of Season Kickoff

Nov 7th - Fall Tournament

Football dates:

Aug 31st and Sept 1st 6pm - Mandatory Football Tryouts - All players must attend 1 tryout. All coaches must attend both tryouts.

September 26th - Jamboree

Oct 3rd - Beginning regular season.

Nov 9th & 10th: End of Year Super Bowl @ WOYSA.

Cheer Dates:

Aug 30th - End of Registration

Aug 26th - Jamboree

Cheer schedule will be posted according to football schedule. There will be no fitting for cheer uniforms. We will have cheer uniforms in each sizes at Academy In-Store registration. If you are unsure of size needed, please come to Academy Sports on Aug 22nd and 29th to determine which size will be needed.

Cheer Competition dates - TBA

