WOYSA football, soccer, and cheer are still scheduled to play as usual. Registration is open online. Register soon to secure a spot.
We will refund registration if season get canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Soccer, football, and cheer registration will be open until Aug 30th.
Go online to register: http://woysassociation.website.sportssignup.com
Here are the tentative schedules:
Academy In-Store registration
Aug 22nd and Aug 29th. 10am-2pm
Soccer Dates:
Coaches Meeting - Aug 31st
Sept. 24th - WOYSA Season Kickoff Show
Sept. 26th - Second half of Season Kickoff
Nov 7th - Fall Tournament
Football dates:
Aug 31st and Sept 1st 6pm - Mandatory Football Tryouts - All players must attend 1 tryout. All coaches must attend both tryouts.
September 26th - Jamboree
Oct 3rd - Beginning regular season.
Nov 9th & 10th: End of Year Super Bowl @ WOYSA.
Cheer Dates:
Aug 30th - End of Registration
Aug 26th - Jamboree
Cheer schedule will be posted according to football schedule. There will be no fitting for cheer uniforms. We will have cheer uniforms in each sizes at Academy In-Store registration. If you are unsure of size needed, please come to Academy Sports on Aug 22nd and 29th to determine which size will be needed.
Cheer Competition dates - TBA
