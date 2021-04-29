Wyoming, Texas and eight other states filed a lawsuit this week against President Joe Biden and his administration for an executive order addressing climate change that the states allege will lead to massive regulatory overreach.
On his first day in office, Biden signed the “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis” executive order, which established a “Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases.”
The working group is directed to publish estimations on the social costs of carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane, then make recommendations to the administration for how federal agencies should incorporate the social costs into their regulatory decision-making processes.
The lawsuit was filed April 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, and also includes the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota and West Virginia.
The lawsuit, which seeks to block federal agencies from using the estimates, argues the executive order “will remake our federalism balance of power, American life, and the American economy by directing all federal agencies to employ in all their ‘decisionmaking,’ including rulemaking, a numeric value for the costs of greenhouse gas emissions that will ensure the most pervasive regulation in American history.”
The oil and gas industry has also sued over the lease moratorium.
