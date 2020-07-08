Erroll Johnson, the West Monroe man wanted for attempted murder of a Louisiana state trooper in a Calhoun incident over the weekend, died early Wednesday in a second incident with lawmen.
State Police, along with the United States Marshals Service and other agencies, had been looking for Johnson since Sunday morning. Troopers had pulled him over in Calhoun after a pursuit when he resisted arrest and fired at troopers. Troopers returned fire but Johnson escaped. No officers were injured; a passenger in Johnson's vehicle received minor injuries.
On Wednesday morning, Troopers confirmed Johnson’s location at a hotel in Monroe. Shortly after 1 a.m., troopers arrived to serve the arrest warrant that had been issued for Johnson. Upon their arrival, they encountered Johnson and attempted to take him into custody. However, he refused to surrender and began shooting at Troopers. During this encounter, gunfire was returned.
As a result, Johnson was shot. Despite lifesaving efforts, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
No Troopers were injured during this encounter.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.
See below for the original news release issued on July 5, 2020 by Louisiana State Police.
Ouachita Parish – In the early morning hours of July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. This incident involved a Trooper from LSP Troop F in Monroe.
The preliminary investigation revealed a LSP Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 for a traffic violation. The driver of the Toyota, identified as 31-year-old Erroll Johnson, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm. After exiting his vehicle, Johnson and a Trooper exchanged gunfire; however, Johnson was able to escape on foot and currently remains at large.
During the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during this incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
The Louisiana State Police has secured an arrest warrant for Errol Johnson for attempted second degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming in contact with him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.
