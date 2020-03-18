With the everchanging situations in our healthcare environment and governmental mandates, locally to nationwide, Mulhearn Funeral Home is closely monitoring developments and adjusting our professional services to accommodate the safety of the families we serve, the public and our staff members.
Mulhearn Funeral Home is adhering to the proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards, along with guidelines set forth through the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) based on directives from the CDC and from the White House with “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America – 15 Days to Slow the Spread.”
In consideration of the families we serve, and to remain in governmental compliance, it is necessary to adjust our funeral and cremation arrangements. Please be courteous and allow us to reserve the limited accessibility for family members and invited guests so as not to exceed recommended gatherings of less than 50. Memorial services may be set at future dates. We invite friends to share condolences on our website at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
For additional safety, Mulhearn Funeral Home has implemented increased sanitizing efforts in our surroundings to protect those who are invited by the family to attend services in one of our four funeral homes or at graveside services. We advise following CDC and government hygiene guidelines. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services.
Mulhearn Funeral Home will continue to stay abreast of the latest health and safety recommendations to ensure that we take all precautions needed in the best interest of our clientele.
Thank you for understanding as we navigate this uncharted territory.
Serving Monroe, West Monroe, Rayville and Winnsboro, The Mulhearn Corporation is comprised of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Mulhearn Flowers, Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery & Mausoleum, and Mulhearn Protective Insurance Co., www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com, established 1929.
