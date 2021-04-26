Hugh Malcolm “Mack” Calhoun, a former Ouachita Parish police juror and a native of Sikes died, surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Calhoun was a longtime resident of West Monroe.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Parker Calhoun, his daughter Sarah Allbritton and husband Jim, his son Steve and wife Stephanie, his grandchildren Joanna Jewel Calhoun and Eli Malcolm Calhoun and his siblings, Kathleen Brister, Ollie V Tietje, and Royce Calhoun, as well as numerous nieces (one of whom was his favorite, she knows who she is) and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his father and mother, Make and Jewel Calhoun and father and mother-in-law, Roy and Tommy Parker, one granddaughter, Rachel Calhoun Allbritton, his sisters, Florice Young, Shirley Archibald, Marie Pilgram, Virginia Campbell, June Strange, and his brothers, Sherwood, Ferris, Buford, Earl, John Calvin and Rushel Calhoun.
Pallbearers will be his friends and nephews, Charles Fullerton, Philip Campbell, Tommy Brister, Ronnie Wallace, Casey Ross, Troy Harrison, Sherman Calhoun and Kevin Calhoun. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Malcolm Calhoun, Will Manuel, Danny Knowles, David Calhoun, Dr. Keith Calhoun, Robert Tietje, Macky Brister and Troy Lynch’s Sunday School class at Mt Vernon Baptist Church.
The family will receive family and friends for visitation at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Services to remember Mack and celebrate his life will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Burial and graveside services will be at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 126 east of Sikes, Louisiana. Social distancing and masks are requested.
His Christian example, honestly, humor, and kindness influenced countless others and his positive attitude affected all around him. He would always say “This is the best day of my life!”.
Mack had a successful career of 42 years working at Brown/Olin/Olinkraft/Riverwood/Graphic Packaging. During the course of his career, he had the opportunity to start up papermills in both Brazil and Venezuela. After retiring from the paper industry, he was truly honored to be elected 4 times as Police Juror by the residents of Ouachita Parish’s District B. During his time on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury he served as Vice-President, Chairperson of Public Works Committee and on the Library Board, where he was instrumental in having a library constructed in the Woodlawn area. During his tenure he was elected to the Executive Board of the Louisiana Police Jury Association. Mack also served on the Sparta Ground Water Commission and worked to conserve the supply of water for all of North Louisiana.
Mack was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a great sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He loved to tell hunting and fishing stories, some of which were true. He traveled all over the country and to four continents but loved being with his family and friends most of all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.
Special thanks are extended to his physician and nephew, Dr. Keith Calhoun.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
