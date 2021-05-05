The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi recently celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 - May 2.
The following local students are candidates for graduation:
Andrew Scott Johnson, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Master of Business Administration. Johnson is a Business Administration major in the Graduate School.
Sarah Elizabeth Dansby, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Dansby is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Ashlen Grace Cady, of West Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy. Cady is a Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Anslee Rose Wilson, of West Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies. Wilson is a Law Studies major in the School of Applied Sciences.
“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”
