Robert ‘Rob’ Clifton Atkins
Funeral services for Robert “Rob” Clifton Atkins, 59, carpenter, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Wesley Chapel, West Monroe. Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery near West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away April 16, 2021.
Joan Bellmore
Funeral services for Joan Bellmore of Chatham, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021,at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Ricky Dean Blakely
Celebration of life for Mr. Ricky Dean Blakely, of West Monroe, was at 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cheniere Baptist Church, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Reba Chadwick
Funeral services for Reba Chadwick, 96, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Frank Woolsey officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time.
Jesusa Navarro Cordova
Ms. Jesusa Navarro Cordova, 78, of Monroe, passed away on April 17, 2021. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Myrtle M. Fowler
Funeral services for Myrtle M. Fowler, 85, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Vallery Family Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.
Mary Joyce Frost
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Joyce French Frost, 84, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Fish Net Worship Center. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery near Eros under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation was from noon until time of service Saturday at the church.
Cary Lain Henry
Cary Lain Henry, a bricklayer, was born on Dec. 23, 1962, and passed from this life on April 16, 2021 at the age of 58. Private memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmy W. Jones Jr.
Jimmy W. Jones Jr., 65, of Bossier City, passed suddenly from this life on April 12, 2021, in West Monroe. Visitation for family and friends was held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Rebecca Sue Matlock
Rebecca Sue Matlock, 57, of Monroe, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sandra L. Moody
Private family memorial services for Mrs. Sandra Lee Moody, 85, retired receptionist, of Calhoun, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
John Peter Dennis Ortega
John Peter Dennis Ortega, 66, of Monroe, passed away on April 13, 2021. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Martin Wayne Russell
Graveside services for Mr. Martin Wayne Russell, 76, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery in Linville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mildred Weatherly
Funeral services for Mildred Weatherly, 86, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 202, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev Jon Hair and Rev. Ercel Clark officiating. Interment was at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation was 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson
Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson, 60, of Sterlington, passed away on April 18, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021. Private family graveside services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021.
Hollis Franklin Wilson Jr.
Hollis Franklin Wilson Jr., 58, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ethan Wyatt
Funeral services for Ethan Wyatt, 26, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
