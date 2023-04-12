Bobby Richard Brantley
Bobby Richard Brantley, 88, passed away on April 4, 2023. He was born at home in Arcadia, on Dec. 16, 1934, to Leonard Malvin Brantley and Alma Maude Stewart Brantley.
While growing up with two brothers and a sister, he learned to fish, farm, and to drive his father’s school bus. He attended LA Tech and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Louisiana Gas Service Company was his official employer, but he excelled at honey-do jobs and missions projects. Intensive Bible study, gardening, and telling stories were his favorite things to do.
Mr. Brantley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Roxanna Greig Brantley, and their children, Becky Peltonen, Richard Brantley, Leonard (Laura) Brantley and Nathan (Amy) Brantley. Also missing their grandfather are Ryan Peltonen, Jordan Brantley, Dakota Brantley and Alexa Brantley. Nephews, Thomas D. Brantley and Carl Greig.
Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday April 8, 2023, at Fair Park Baptist Church, 4412 White’s Ferry Road, West Monroe, La., with Pastor Waymond Warren and Rev. Brian Thurman officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment was private.
Desired memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Building Fund of Fair Park Baptist Church, Global Maritime Seaman’s Missions, Mercy Multiplied or missions planned for this summer from Fair Park.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Harry Brotherton Jr.
Harry Brotherton Jr. was born Nov. 2, 1950, and passed away April 5, 2023, at the age of 72.
Stella Jean Shankle Brown
Stella Jean Shankle Brown, 91, of Monroe, passed away on April 5, 2023.
The funeral service was at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Eudora, Ark., at 11 a.m. April 8, graveside service only. Brother Kenny Culpepper officiated, and Pastor Steve Myers spoke virtually from his home in Lake Ann, Michigan. Griffin-Culpepper handled funeral arrangements.
Stella Jean was born March 2, 1932, in Sikeston, MO. She graduated from Sikeston High School and worked as a secretary, proficient and an expert in shorthand dictation.
Stella Jean was a secretary for Rural Electric Co-op in Sikeston, MO. Stella Jean Shankle married Benjamin Lindsey Brown on April 17th, 1959, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Eventually, they made their home in Manhattan, KS, from 1974 until 2019. In 2019 Ben and Stella Jean Brown moved to Monroe, to be closer to family due to declining health. Stella lived at Azalea Estates in Monroe. Prior to Ben’s death, Ben and Stella were married for 60 years.
Stella enjoyed sewing, knitting, swimming, playing bridge with the girls, and working hours upon hours on the O’Hara, Shankle, and Brown Genealogy. She also spent time working at the Kansas State University bookstore.
Stella Jean Brown was a past member of Sikeston, MO. Kingshighway Chapter, El Camino Real and Polly Ogden Chapter of the Kansas Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution, Manhattan, KS.
Stella Jean Brown is survived by her nieces and nephews William Edward Shankle of Arnold, MO., Milton L. Brown of Eudora, AR., Clarinda Jean Shankle of Pensacola, FL, and Elizabeth Joanne Kiel and husband Robert Kiel of Bixby, OK. Great nephews Michael L. Brown and wife Tara S. Brown of Monroe, LA, Jeffrey Brown and wife Krista Brown of West Monroe, LA., Cheryl Kiel, and Jon Kiel from Bixby, OK. and four great-great nephews Davis Brown, Tyler Brown, Brady Brown, and Cameron Brown of Monroe/West Monroe.
Stella Jean Brown is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Brown, her parents Jasper Wyatt Shankle and Lillian Edna O’Hara Shankle, grandparents A.E. and Lucy Shankle, John A. and Lillian E. O’Hara, a sister Electa L. Shankle Goldwasser, a brother William Robert Shankle, an Aunt Electa M. O’Hara and nieces Pat Goldwasser Musser and Michelle Goldwasser.
Stella Jean Brown’s family would like to thank Azalea Estates for giving Stella and Ben a community to be a part of after leaving their home for so many years. The care and love they received were “STELLAR.” Stella enjoyed visiting with her friends, activities and playing BINGO in the community, and sipping wine during happy hour. She also enjoyed watching the Westerns. I want to thank her sitters, Gayle Grayson, Denise Jenkins, Miracle Jenkins, Tisha Williams, Frankie Osborn, Tammy Haynes, Debra Havard, Crasanthinay Williams, Tiffany Wilson, and B&K Family Services. I could not have done it without your love and devotion to my Aunt Stella.
Lastly, the family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice for always being there for Aunt Stella and her family especially toward the end of her journey. Thanks to Brother Ricky Baker for praying with her and singing Amazing Grace just minutes before she passed away.
Honorary pallbearers: Ed Shankle, Lindy Brown, Michael Brown, Jeffery Brown, Davis Brown, Tyler Brown, Brady Brown, Cameron Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Red Cross of Manhattan, Kansas. The American Red Cross, Greater Kansas Area Chapter, 1321 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66612. Arrangements by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service of Lake Village, Arkansas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.griffinculpepper.com
Shirley Clampit
Shirley Clampit was born June 3, 1939, and passed away April 6, 2023, at the age of 83.
Susan Coates
Funeral services for Susan Coates, 71, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Randall Canoy Cooper
Graveside services for Randall Canoy Cooper, 69, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Interment followed.
Jade Honeycut
Funeral services for Jade Honeycut will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Rocky Branch with Bro. Garry Massey officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Jewell Jones
Jewell Jones was born March 3, 1959, and passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 64.
Jack B. Parker
Jack B. Parker, retired professor and dean of the General College at LSU, died on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Baton Rouge General Hospital after a short illness. He was 91. A native of Monroe, he graduated from Neville High School where he was an all-state offensive guard on legendary Coach Bill Ruple’s Tiger football team and also played for Coach A.L. “Red” Swanson at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now UL-Lafayette). After serving in the Marine Corps Reserve and Air Force in Korea, he returned to college to complete master and doctorate degrees in Social Work and Criminal Justice.
His distinguished career included Director of Mental Health Training, Capital Regional Mental Health Consultant, Executive Director of the Capital Regional Mental Health Planning Commission, LSU Professor and Head of the Department of Criminal Justice and dean of the General College at LSU. During retirement, he served for many years as a volunteer at the Baton Rouge Crisis Center. He was a member of honor society Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) as well as The Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge where he proudly served as president (1993-1994). In 2006 he was inducted into Kappa Alpha Order’s Court of Honor.
He was preceded in death by his parents A.D. and Ethel Parker of Monroe, brother A.D. Parker Jr. of Baton Rouge, and daughter Laura Parker Hough of Kirkwood, Missouri. Survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marianne Buce Parker, son Bruce Norman Parker (Debra), daughter Polly Parker Stafford all of Baton Rouge. Grandchildren Cameron Parker Stafford and Madeline Claire Parker of Baton Rouge, Wyatt Parker Hough and William Frederick Hough of Kirkwood, Missouri and sister-in -law Gene Rife Parker.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge on Friday, April 14, 2023, at noon. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the church common room. Following, there will be a reception in the common room. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Trinity Episcopal Church Music Fund or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, Louisiana.
Jean Reynolds
Funeral services for Jean Reynolds will be at 11 a.m. Friday April 14, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father Joseph Martinez officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, with a Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Scott Sartain
Graveside services for Scott Sartain were at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at New Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 3-3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Virginia Schoolfield
Funeral services for Virginia Schoolfield, 85, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mike Sellar
Memorial services for Mike Sellar, 65, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Feazel Chapel in West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Cathy Jean Wingo Takewell
Funeral services for Cathy Jean Wingo Takewell, 67, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Ron Vollmar officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Guy Williams
Guy Williams was born on May 12, 1950, and passed away on April 4, 2022, at the age of 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.