Mary Ellen Averett
Mary Ellen Averett was born on April 20, 1930 in Jacksonville, Fla., and passed from this life on April 6, 2022, in West Monroe, at the age of 91. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jeremy David Baird
A celebration of life for Jeremy David Baird, 44, of Collinston, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz.
Lester ‘Les’ Barnes
Funeral services for Lester “Les” Barnes, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Bobby Glenn Butler
Funeral services for Bobby Glenn Butler, 58, of Springdale, Ark., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Donnie Copeland officiating. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Philip Morris Doherty
Funeral services for Philip Morris Doherty were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. The graveside service was held at Aulds Chapel in Downsville.
Charles Hart
Funeral services for Charles Hart, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Craig West officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Debbie Jones
Debbie Jones, 65, of West Monroe, passed away April 7, 2022. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Brandon Lewis
Funeral services for Brandon Lewis were at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Art Beebe officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens West Monroe. Visitation was Saturday, April 9, from 5-8 p.m.
Billy McCuin
Funeral services for Billy McCuin, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Mary Meeks
Funeral services for Mary Meeks were at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment was at Liberty Baptist Church, Calhoun. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Oscar James Odaware
Memorial services for Oscar James Odaware, 63, of Downsville, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Downsville, with Rev. Bobby Kranz officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Richard Hayes ‘Dick’ Pipes
A private family service for Richard Hayes “Dick” Pipes, 90, of Monroe, was held at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe, with The Rev. Don Smith officiating. Interment followed in Grace Episcopal Columbarium.
Chelsea Rice
Graveside services for Chelsea Rice, 29, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Robert Ray ‘Robby’ Roberts, Jr.
Funeral services for Robert Ray ‘Robby’ Roberts Jr., 63, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m.Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Mark Yates officiating. Interment was at Clark Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
William L. ‘Bill’ Spillers
Graveside services for William L. “Bill” Spillers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Beulah Cemetery in Calhoun, with Pastor Tony Littleton officiating. Family accepted friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, ffrom 5-8 p.m. at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Paula Kaye White
Celebration of Life for Paula Kaye White, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, was held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
