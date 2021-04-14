Truett Bailey
Funeral services for Truett Bailey, 75, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, with Dr. Mike Holloway officiating. Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Angela Platt Brown
Funeral services for Mrs. Angela Platt Brown, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, Columbia. Interment was at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Paul Ray Carlton
Private family memorial services for Mr. Paul Ray Carlton, 61, computer tech, of West Monroe, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Candy Michelle Howard
Candy Michelle Howard., 49, of Sterlington, passed away on April 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Dubach.
Mark Timothy Matthews
Mark Timothy Matthews, 63, of Monroe, passed away on April 5, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Gwin Cemetery in Mangham.
Terry Gene Risher
Private family memorial services for Mr. Terry Gene Risher, 67, truck driver, of Downsville, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away April 8, 2021.
Gay Nell Ritchie
Funeral services for Gay Nell Ritchie, 91, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, with Rev. Robert Holloway and Rev. Skip Dean officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Gay Nell was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Eros, and passed away April 6, 2021 in West Monroe. She was active with West Monroe Senior Citizen Center and was a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church and a current member of Highland Baptist Church. Gay Nell was an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her husband Bennon Ritchie; sisters; Hazel Fowler and Ann Graff; brothers; Clifford Hackworth and Alfred Lee Hackworth; sister-in-laws; Ruby Huff and Nell Arnold.
Gay Nell is survived by her three children; Glenn Ritchie and wife Carla, Sharon Ritchie and Ruth Ritchie Jugis; sister; Geneva Kinman; four grandchildren; Eric Ritchie and wife Nina, Melody Binion and husband John, Ryan Ritchie and wife Karlee and Vincent Jugis; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jasper David Rugg
Graveside services for Mr. Jasper David Rugg, 91, of Sterlington, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery in Farmerville. Officiating the service was Rev. Ben Hackler under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
Mr. Rugg was born on July 18, 1929 in Rocky Branch, and passed away on April 4, 2021 in Sterlington. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was self employed as a building contractor and jeweler. Jasper was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sterlington. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Grace Rugg, daughter Judy Fisher and a sister Mary Emma Correro.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Nolan Rugg, daughter Sharon Rugg Marie (Blane); sons, James Stephen Rugg (Sara); John David Rugg (Sylvia); daughter, Jane Rugg Marshal, brother, Charles Rowan Rugg; grandchildren, Courtney Marie Borne, Christine Denea Marie, Rachel Rugg, Daniel Rugg and 5 great-grandchildren.
Barbara Mathieu Underwood
Funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Mathieu Underwood, 88, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Barbara was born in Kilgore, Texas, during the oil boom days of the early 1930’s. You could see wooden oil field derricks as far as the eyes could see. Later, as her father continued his oil field career, the family moved to Jena, Louisiana, in the late 1940’s. Finally, they ended up settling down in Delhi, Louisiana, to drill for oil and gas in the Sun Oil Field. There, she met her husband Quillie Underwood.
They retired as co-owners of the Underwood Oil and Gas Company. They were married for 56 years, until his death in 2008. For the remainder of those years, Barbara was strong and optimistic, beating 3rd stage colon cancer, a stroke, and surviving two heart attacks. She was a pet lover and an avid Saints fan. She gained much relief when they finally won the Super Bowl. Special thanks should go to her son, David, for being her caregiver for the past 13 years, especially the last four.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alpheus Mathieu; mother, Winifred Lewis Mathieu; brother, Thomas Mathieu, Sr.; and niece, Stacey Mathieu Boudreaux.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Underwood and David Underwood; daughter, Theresa Underwood Kelly; grandson, Ryan Cheek; and granddaughters, Madisyn Underwood and Mary Ellen Fatheree.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
