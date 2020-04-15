Sue Nalley Anders
Sue Nalley Anders, age 88, was born on May 11, 1931. She passed away on April 13, 2020 at her residence. Sue was a member of McGuire Methodist Church where she taught the New Beginnings Sunday School Class. She retired as Director of Communication after 34 years at Glenwood Hospital.
Sue loved all sports and she was an avid basketball player at Eros High School where she graduated in 1948. She loved life and loved her family and friends. Sue loved her po-ke-no groups and her Mexican Train domino games. She was a lifetime member of the Glenwood Wellness Center. Sue was a wonderful Christian who was a prayer warrior for everyone. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Anders; her parents Bud and Retta Nalley; 11 brothers and sisters.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Bev Caraway (Johnny) and her son Dr. Kerry Anders (Leah). She was beloved by her grandchildren Brent and Malia Wollerson, Brandon Wollerson and Scott Murphy, Katie Anders, Alex Anders, Michael Anders and Caroline Anders. Sue-Sue was adored by her great-grandchildren, Addie, Georgia and Grant.
Due to the present climate of caution, a private graveside service will be held with Dr. Lynn Malone officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sue’s family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice and also Serenity Care for their kind and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McGuire United Methodist Church, 2075 Arkansas Road, West Monroe, LA 71291.
Patricia Nevill Barham
Patricia Nevill Barham, age 68 and a resident of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2020 while at St Luke’s Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Pat was born on August 1, 1951 in Houston, where she attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Junior High, and Lamar High School. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Pat passed away from complications from a fall incurred in early January.
Pat lived in San Antonio where two of her three children were born. Her oldest was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. She later moved to Monroe, Louisiana where she was very involved in the local community. She was active in her church and earned her Life Master in Bridge. Her recent affiliations in Kerrville were DAR, PEO, multiple bridge games, and Daughters of the King, Path of Life Bible Study and Cottage Shop at St. Peters Church, where she was a member. She left many friends in all places who loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her father, Ivan Nevill Jr., her sister, Rebecca Clark Nevill, and daughter, Anne Duval Barham. She is survived by her mother, Claire Henley Lutey, sons, Andrew Larkin Barham, and Allen Forrester Barham and his wife, Tiffany Townsend Barham and their three children, Annie, Ben and Allie. Pat is also survived by her sister, Marianne N. Crain and her husband, Carter, and their children, Karina Adams Cascadden and Davis Henley Crain, and his wife, Alison, and all their children, Tucker, Harrison Cascadden and Libby, and Weston Crain.
Pat’s wishes included to be laid to rest beside her daughter, Anne, in Oak Ridge, La. A memorial service will take place prior in Kerrville, Texas, and future dates for both will be determined at a later time.
Memorials may be sent to either St. Peters Church, 320 St. Peter St., Kerrville, Texas, 78028 or Hope House, PO Box 457, Liberty Hill, Texas, 78642.
Irma Jean Caskey
Irma Jean Caskey, 73, of Monroe, was born on Jan. 29, 1947, and passed from this life on April 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charlie Ray Dyke
Funeral services for Mr. Charlie Ray Dyke, 86, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Beck Payne officiating. Interment was at St. Paschal Church Cemetery in West Monroe with Father Franklin officiating. Family received friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Dyke, a truck driver, was born on February 19, 1934 and passed from this life on April 10, 2020.
He also served in the United States Army. He volunteered at Glenwood Medical Mall for 22 years. He was a Christian. He was outgoing and a very loving husband and father.
Charlie was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters and two grandchildren, Joshua, and LesleyAnne.
Survivors left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 66 years, Violet Dyke of West Monroe; his children, Susan Elizabeth and husband Charles Ruh of Galveston, TX; Grayden and wife Shirley Dyke of Katy, TX; Les Dyke of West Monroe; brother, Andy and wife Kathleen Dyke of West Monroe.
Also left to cherish his memories are his grandchildren, Samuel, Sarah, Hanna, Jacob, David, Aaron, Rachel, Danny, Owen; niece, Gale Corley; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Dyke were Mike Hutson, Joey Hutson and Jim Corley.
Barry Wayne Foster
Barry Wayne Foster, 73, of Eros, passed from this life on April 8, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jonathan ‘Duke’ Guillory
A celebration of life for Jonathan “Duke” Guillory, 27, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. Due to circumstances regarding COVID-19, his family is remembering him via phone calls, texts, and social media.
Lander Taylor Haynes
Lander Taylor Haynes, 91, of West Monroe, passed from this life on April 8, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
George Franklin Humble
George Franklin Humble, 73, of Dubach, passed from this life on April 8, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sue Ellen Renfrow
Sue Ellen Renfrow, 70, of West Monroe, passed from this life on April 7, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert L. ‘Bobby’ Roberson
Mr. Robert L. “Bobby” Roberson, 69, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A private family graveside service was held Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nathaniel Wallsworth Roy Spencer
Private family graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel Wallsworth Roy Spencer, 58, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion, in West Monroe.
Mary Ruth Williams
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Mary Ruth Williams, 88, of Monroe, will be Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.