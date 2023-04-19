Patricia Atkins
Memorial services for Patricia Atkins will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2020, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mary Boddie
Memorial services for Mary Boddie were at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until time of service.
Ronnie Dale Brewer
Ronnie Dale Brewer was born Dec. 5, 2023, and passed away April 16, 2023, at the age of 69.
Kitty Jane Carter
Funeral services for Kitty Jane Carter will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation is from noon until time of service. Interment will follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia.
Melba Clark
Funeral Services for Melba Clark, 86 of West Monroe, were held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Center Point Baptist Church.
John Henry Jordan
Funeral services celebrating the life of John Henry Jordan, 89, of West Monroe, were at noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, with Rev. Harry Lilly officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
John Henry Jordan was born on June 2, 1933, in Delhi, and went to go play his guitar for his best friend, Jesus, in West Monroe, on April 11, 2023 in the presence of family. He and his wife, Martha Louise Collier Jordan, were married 67 years. They resided together at Landmark Nursing and Rehab, where he lovingly called all the staff “family.”
John was a devoted husband who loved his family, and showed his love by playing multiple stringed instruments, making wood furniture, and being an Auto Mechanic. His hobbies have filtered down through his children and grandchildren. His greatest love was his love for Jesus. For many years, John was an elder at Bethany Full Gospel Church in West Monroe, and served as part of the Praise and Worship Team. His love for his Lord was evident in every aspect of his life. He worked for many years at Brown Radiator. Every person he came into contact with had the Gospel of Jesus shared with them, his life was a walking testimony of his love for his God and his family. One of his proud achievements in his life was his service to his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Glyn Jordan and wife, Monica; Mitchell Jordan and wife, Dawn; daughter, Debbie Russ and husband, Robby; nine grandchildren, Tracie, Charles Dean, Stephanie, Emily, Jessica, Jonathan, Joanna, Dawn, and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian “Mick” Reems; sisters-in-law, Hilda Clack, and Kathy Sharplin; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Jordan, Charles Jordan, Andy Shepherd, Jared Self, Justin Draughn and Willie Draughn.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Later in his life, he enjoyed telling his stories to anyone who cared to stop long enough to listen. Even at Landmark, his “responsibility” was to take care of Momma and share the love of Jesus. He did both with all his heart, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Memorials may be made the the Bethany Full Gospel Church in West Monroe.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff at Landmark Nursing and Rehab for all the loving care they have given to the family.
Dr. Daisy Holloway Daniels
A Celebration of Life for Daisy Daniels, age 92, was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Feazel Chapel at First West. Dr. Woods Watson will officiate and interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Union Parish. Visitation was held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Dr. Daisy Holloway Daniels passed away at home peacefully on March 31, 2023, surrounded by her family and special caretaker, Creola Gibson. She will be remembered for loving her family, loving her Lord, and giving her life to help others, whether it was making a dress for a niece or hemming a pair of baseball pants for a friend of a friend’s child.
Daisy was born in a rural area just south of the Arkansas state line in the small community of Laran, Louisiana. The next largest metropolis was Farmerville, where she would meet the love of her life, her future husband, James “Dusty” Daniels.
After graduating from Northeast La Junior College in 1949 and a summer internship in Washington D.C. with the U.S. Dept of the Navy, she enrolled in Louisiana State University and received her bachelor’s degree in education. While there she joined Alpha Xi Delta sorority, had a few dates to the LSU football games, but soon Dusty would come a callin’. They got married at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, situated in the middle of two crossroads in the middle of nowhere, and from that day forward they spent 68 years together until his death in 2020.
Daisy soon got her dream job as the new home economics teacher at Neville High School in Monroe, LA. She loved the students she taught and was inspired to continue her education. With a group of teachers, she commuted to Mississippi College on nights and weekends and earned her master’s degree and soon obtained her doctorate. Always the overachiever, she packed up the boys and a U-Haul trailer to finish her resident doctorate at Oklahoma State in Stillwater while Dusty stayed home to run the family’s Volkswagen dealership in Ruston, Louisiana. During this time, she also operated Camp Daisy, a day camp located in the honeysuckle hills of Union Parish. At the camp, she and her staff taught many of her students from Neville and other young kids from the Monroe area how to fish, swim in the pond, hike the woods and ride horses.
After she and the boys returned from Stillwater with her doctorate in hand she joined the faculty at Northeast Louisiana University (ULM) where she would spend the next 15 years teaching home economics. She retired in 1984 as Professor Emeritus. While there she mentored many students, several of whom have remained lifelong friends.
After an unfortunate setback in the automobile business, Daisy, who loved ice cream, along with her husband and the help of her bother-in-law, Noel, acquired the Baskin Robbins franchise on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe. For the next 30 years they would serve up 31 flavors and make birthday cakes for all of Monroe’s finest! Later, they turned the business over to their son Doug.
But Daisy was not finished as her position on the Day School Board at Covenant Presbyterian School led to another career. She spent 9 years as director of the Day School where she continued to mentor young teachers and young children. Her final career calling came at age 78, when she joined Lynn Daniel and her mission at Rays of Sunshine … for 10 years she worked with young women who were transitioning back into society. She loved her job there, but at age 88, she finally retired for the last time to take care of her beloved husband.
Until the end, Daisy loved cooking for her family and friends on Sundays and most every holiday and she never knew when her boys would show up with a hungry crew, so she always kept the freezer fully stocked. She loved her family and attended the Holloway Holiday each year at Toledo Bend to cook, entertain (really, just to be in charge) and to share her lifetime of wisdom to the next generation.
Daisy was a lifelong member of PEO and Alpha Delta Kappa. She also served as the Executive Director of the Louisiana Home Economics Association from 1990 to 1999.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons, Doug and (Kimpa), Derek and (Jan); granddaughters, Anna Beth Bray (Jamous) and Sarah Caitlyn Daniels; grandson, William Godfrey Daniels; great-grandchildren, Oakley Elizabeth Bray and Remington Lee Bray; long-time friend Bette H. Maroney; sisters, Ann Holloway Martin and Tina Holloway Malone and brother Harry Holloway; a host of nieces and nephews and many other cherished family and friends.
Daisy was preceded in death by her husband, James Godfrey Daniels; father, Carl Douglas Holloway; mother, Gladys Wells Holloway; sister, Charlene Holloway Tubbs; four brothers, C.D. Holloway, George Holloway, Glen Holloway and Floyd L. Holloway.
Serving as pallbearers were William Godfrey Daniels, Tommy Cagle, Dan Thibodeaux, Jeff Golson, Brad Holloway, Keith Henry Biedenharn, David Clary, Barry McPhearson and Richard Lajoy Daniels. Honorary pallbearers were Noel Everett Daniels and Dr. Henry A. Malone
Memorials may be made to the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana or a charity of your choice.
Ralph Wayne McMickle
Memorial services for Ralph Wayne McMickle, 87, of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church, West Venue in Monroe, with Dr. Bill Dye and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.
JoAnn Reeves
Funeral services for JoAnn Reeves, 91, of Lake Charles, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Halee LaSha Rogers
Funeral services for Halee LaSha Rogers, 24, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Brother Lindell Stewart officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Richard Michael Watkins
Richard Michael “Mike” Watkins, 77, of Spring, Texas, passed away on April 8, 2023. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 18, 2023, at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerald Womack
Jerald Womack was born Sept. 3, 1938, and passed away April 10, 2023, at the age of 84.
Barbara Ann Wingo Wright
A celebration of life service for Barbara Ann Wingo Wright was held at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023. Rev. Nat Barnett officiated. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
