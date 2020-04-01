Joe Elvis Armstrong
Joe Elvis Armstrong, 64, of Waterproof, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Teresa Lynn Bond
Teresa Lynn Bond, 54, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Graveside services for immediate family were held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Geraldine B. Brown
Ms. Geraldine B. Brown, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Olivia Gray Brown
Memorial Services for Mrs. Olivia Gray Brown, 58, of Downsville, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Brown was born Jan. 19, 1962, in Monroe, and passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
William Walter Collyer
Mr. William Walter Collyer, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Mike Corley
Mr. Billy Mike Corley, 63, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Zoe Costin
Zoe Costin, 72, of West Monroe passed away March 26, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Halls Rhyme Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Ruth Cozine
Mrs. Mary Ruth Cozine, 100, of Monroe, passed away March 31, 2020.
Private family graveside services were Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
George Lee DeCuir
Private family graveside services for Mr. George Lee DeCuir, 87, of Monroe, were held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Cherry Louise Jouvenat Gulledge
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Cherry Louise Jouvenat Gulledge, 91, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Theresa Harrington
Theresa Harrington, 63, of Monroe, passed from this life on March 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of4 Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Catherine Howse
Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Catherine Howse, 57, Monroe, will be held at a later date, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Irena Jones
Irena Jones, 67, of Eros, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Lincoln (Bob) Lewter
Mr. Robert Lincoln “Bob” Lewter, 92, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Private Family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bertie Mae Lowe
Bertie Mae Lowe, 89, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
James Robert Quirk III
James Robert Quirk III, 28, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ann Smith
Ann Smith was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Camden, Ark., and passed away March 24, 2020 in West Monroe. Private graveside services to be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Johnny David
‘J.D.’ Tillman III
Private family graveside services for Mr. Johnny David “J.D.” Tillman III, 28, of Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
