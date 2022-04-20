Buck Carlisle
Buck Carlisle, 68, of Downsville, passed away on April 14, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Bane Harold Cook
Memorial service for Bane Harold Cook, 96, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Sue Corry
Funeral services for Miss Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sue Corry, 78, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the mausoleum.
Karen Crowe
A celebration of life for Karen Crowe, age 66, of Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Officiating was Dr. Mark Fenn with music by Ann Fenn and Mason Granade. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Karen was born on Sept. 24, 1955, and passed away on April 12, 2022.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Richard Joseph Crowe, II; her loving parents, Kathryn and Edgar Landry; and the light of her life, son, Wesley Joseph Crowe and his fiancé, Taylor Welker; her brothers, Frank Thaggard and his wife, Kathy and David Thaggard and his wife, Paula; her step-sister, Valerie (Landry) Sivil and her husband, Jim; her father-in-law, Dickie Crowe; and numerous nieces, nephews and other cherished family and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ann Crowe.
Karen’s legacy was truly her kindness to everyone. There was not a time that her thoughtfulness did not shine through. She was constantly sending cards and well wishes to people and friends in need. Richard called her his “flower-child” as she enjoyed being outdoors and finding beauty in the simple things. Many treasured memories were made at their family camp in Bienville Parish. Her home was a welcoming place for all. Family was her priority and she helped with their care and their businesses. Karen graduated Neville High School in 1973. She was a member of First West, but most recently began taking her parents to North Monroe Baptist Church so they could attend church. There was not a day that went by that Karen did not call or check on her parents. Karen was never judgmental and always looked for the good in people and situations. She was known to send uplifting messages and Bible verses to people who needed it and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
Pallbearers honoring Karen were Mark Anderson, Edwin Craft, Donald Reeves, Trey Nelson, Sid Green and Jacob Hardin. Honorary pallbearers were Frederic Amman and Sam Trinca.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Selwyn Lloyd Dante
Graveside services for Selwyn Lloyd Dante, 95, of Missouri City, Texas, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Jewish Cemetery in Monroe, with Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh officiating.
James Randolph ‘Randy’ Garner
A funeral mass for James Randolph “Randy” Garner, 68, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Very Rev. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Father Joseph Ampatt, Father Rothell Price and Deacon Scott Brandle were co-officiants.
Barbara Hardee
Funeral services for Barbara Hardee, 80, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service in the mausoleum chapel.
Bobby Thomas ‘Bob’ Hinton
Funeral services for Bobby Thomas “Bob” Hinton, 93, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Interment was in the Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Carl Neathery
Memorial services for Thomas “Tommy” Carl Neathery, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Lapine Assembly of God with Mr. Gene Benson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathryn Plunk
A celebration of the life and legacy of Kathryn Plunk, age 94, of West Monroe, was at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Family Church in West Monroe. Officiating was Pastor Terry Taylor, Brother Michael Stravato and Teaching Pastor Richard Richardson Jr. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Entombment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open Air Chapel Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Robert W. Plunk; her birth mother, Myron Price; father and mother, Thelma and Osie Leehy; daughter, Kathy Ann Plunk; sons, Alan Plunk, Ricky Plunk, Donnie Plunk; step-son, Robert Plunk Jr.; and two brothers, Everette Leehy and Bernard Leehy.
She is survived by her son, Mickey Plunk; daughters, Bobby Jean Gilbert and her husband, Johnny, Linda Plunk Canterberry and her husband, Doot; two special daughters, Patsy Ann Plunk Rougeau and Tanya Witchen and her husband, Jim. She was also the proud grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Kathryn Plunk was the matriarch and foundation of the Plunk family. She was wise and kind in her love for her family always putting Christ first in all matters of family and business. Kathryn was a co-founder of Plunk West Monroe Used Cars and Wrecker and worked tirelessly for many years in the family business. She was also instrumental in helping her son, Donnie Plunk, establish his own business, Plunk Truck Parts and Equipment.
Honoring Kathryn as active pallbearers were Don Plunk Jr., Myron Plunk, Cody Gilbert, Chris Canterberry, Skyler Rollins and Ethan Plunk.
Honorary pallbearers were her remaining grandsons and great-grandsons.
Memorials may be made in Kathryn’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Carlene Raney Sanderson
Funeral services celebrating the life of Carlene Raney Sanderson, 85, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Ben Hackler officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Redwing Cemetery.
Robert Earl Smith
Robert Earl Smith was born on April 2, 1945, in Wisner, and passed from this life on April 18, 2022, at his home in Monroe, at the age of 77. Memorial services will be held a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Tara M. Webber
Funeral services for Tara M. Webber, 39, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Private family interment followed at Ouachita City Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Odus Elvin Wheelis
Funeral services for Odus Elvin Wheelis were at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Eros with Rev. Craig James officiating. Interment was at Salem Cemetery, Eros. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Ray ‘Jim’ Williams
Funeral services for James Ray “Jim” Williams were at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Paschal Catholic Church with Deacon Tim Cotita officiating. Interment was at St. Paschal Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Reba Wright
Reba Wright, 79, of West Monroe, passed away April 16, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Luna Methodist Church Cemetery.
