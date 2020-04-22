Amanda Lee Aldridge
Funeral services for Amanda Lee Aldridge, 21, of Calhoun, will be at noon Friday, April 24, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Amanda was born on June 4, 1998, and passed from this life on April 19, 2020.
Richard Lee Campbell
Richard Lee Campbell, 84, of West Monroe, passed away on April 19, 2020. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ferdie Hochenedel
Ferdie Hochenedel, 92, of Monroe, was born on May 6, 1927, and passed from this life on April 12, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Helen O. Ketchell
Helen O. Ketchell, 96, of Monroe, was born on Jan. 28, 1924, and passed from this life on April 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charlotte Ann Lay
Charlotte Ann Lay, 74, of West Monroe, was born on Jan. 12, 1946, and passed from this life on April 15, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lavelle Allen Lowery
Lavelle Allen Lowery, 40, of West Monroe, was born on Oct. 2, 1979, and passed from this life on April 20, 2020. The family will be having a private gathering. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Eugene Martin
Mr. Eugene Martin, 80, of West Monroe, was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Monroe, and passed away in West Monroe, on April 19, 2020. Due to the current climate of caution, a private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Violet Ruth McEnery
Mrs. Violet Ruth McEnery, 86, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Karen A. McMorris
Private family graveside services for Karen A. McMorris, 62, of Rayville, will be on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Billie Troy Riordan
Private family graveside services for Billie Troy Riordan, 97, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum with Rev. Lanny Turner officiating.
Charles Henry Whitaker
Charles Henry Whitaker, 83, of West Monroe, was born on Dec. 26, 1936, and passed from this life on April 12, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
