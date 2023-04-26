John Lovelace Dailey Jr.
Funeral Services for John Lovelace Dailey Jr., 99, of Extension, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity, with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Interment was at the Family Cemetery in Extension. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity. Arrangements under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Jimmy Fleming
Memorial services will be held for Jimmy Fleming at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Katherine Freeman
The funeral service for Mary Katherine Freeman of Oak Grove, will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, at 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Sibley Cemetery under the care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sylvia Louise Myers
Funeral services for Sylvia Louise Myers will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Luna Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Joel Brackett officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. The interment will be held following the service at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Paula Lee Powers
Graveside services for Paula Lee Powers, 71, of Choudrant, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday April 26, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Downsville. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday April 25, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles Rayborn
Charles Rayborn was born July 8, 1958 and passed away April 23, 2023 at the age of 64.
Hollis Rayborn
Graveside services for Hollis Rayborn were at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Neil Everett officiating under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Dean Saterfield Sr.
A memorial service for Robert Dean Saterfield, Sr., 80, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Neal Edward Thomason Jr.
A gathering will be held for Neal Edward Thomason Jr. at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Neal Thomason Jr. of West Monroe was born May 9, 1951, in Monroe, and passed away April 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Neal and Vera Ward Thomason Sr.
Neal was retired from Entergy after 37 years where he was a utility mechanic. He was instrumental working in the Construction and Maintenance departments where he helped build and enlarge most of the substations in the Northern Division. His hobbies were hunting at the Buckshot Hunting Club, woodworking, and knife making. He enjoyed working in his yard and entertaining his grandbabies. Neal was a long time WMHS Rebel fan and was a former Theta XI Fraternity member at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Neal is survived by his wife Sally Epperson Thomason; children, Trey Thomason and wife Kristie, and Dr. Emma Thomason Breaux and husband James; 3 grandchildren, Evelyn Thomason, Amelia Breaux and Max Breaux; sister Lou Lemaire and husband Nathan; sister-in-law Mary Brunson and husband Dan; brother-in-laws Fred Epperson, Tom Epperson and Bob Epperson and special friends Ray and Carol Haddock.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Wesley ‘Scott’ Webb Sr.
A memorial service for Wesley “Scott” Webb Sr. was at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 2-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.