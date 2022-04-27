Patricia Taylor Bailey
Funeral services for Patricia Taylor Bailey, 80, of Baton Rouge, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Dr. Jim Wolfe officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Patricia Taylor Bailey was born Jan. 12, 1942, in West Monroe, and always considered it home. She passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge. MawMaw Pat loved her family and enjoyed nothing better than taking care of everyone, especially her two grandsons.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gladys Taylor; and by Susan Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Bailey Ginn and husband Terry; two grandsons, Brandon Ginn and Tyler Ginn; sister, Barbara Johnson and husband Ivy Ray Johnson; niece, Sherry Hulsey; nephews, Jim Johnson and wife Ruby, and Randy Johnson and wife Leah; and great nephews, Ryan Hulsey and Hunter Johnson.
Pallbearers were Terry Ginn, Brandon Ginn, Tyler Ginn, Jim Johnson, Randy Johnson, and Hunter Johnson.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the medical professionals at The Baton Rouge Clinic, the loving staff at Magnolia Brook Assisted Living and the amazing team at Clarity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area at www.donate.alzbr.org.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Carol Marie Baylock
Carol Marie Baylock, 68, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dianne Bruscato
Funeral services for Dianne Bruscato, 79, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at St. Matthew Church.
Linda M. Coyle
Linda M. Coyle, 73, of Farmerville, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Nelson ‘Lil James’ Davis Jr.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. James Nelson “Lil James” Davis, Jr., 52, of Collinston, were at 3 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church with Rev. William Sikes officiating. Interment was at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Kayla Frazier
Kayla Frazier, 62, of Calhoun, self-employed, passed away April 25, 2022. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Irene Mary Leon
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Mrs. Irene Mary Leon, 86, of Monroe, at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Raney Johnson officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Lisa Diane Moore
Lisa Diane Moore, 56, of Eros, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Robert Perkins
Graveside services for James Robert Perkins, 75, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville,, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.
Tyler Powell
Funeral services for Tyler Powell were at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Kurt Auger and Bro. Scottie McDowell officiating. Interment will follow at Rosefield Cemetery, Rosefield. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rodney David Remore
Funeral service for Rodney David Remore, 69, of Point, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Point Assembly.Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
Dorothy Addison Roebuck
Dorothy Addison Roebuck, 93, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Faith Elaine Thomas
Faith Elaine Thomas, 57, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
