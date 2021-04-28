Hugh Malcolm ‘Mack’ Calhoun
Hugh Malcolm “Mack” Calhoun a native of Sikes, and a longtime resident of West Monroe, passed away, surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Parker Calhoun; his daughter Sarah Allbritton and husband Jim; his son Steve and wife Stephanie; his grandchildren, Joanna Jewel Calhoun and Eli Malcolm Calhoun; his siblings, Kathleen Brister, Ollie V Tietje, and Royce Calhoun; as well as numerous nieces (one of whom was his favorite, she knows who she is) and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his father and mother, Make and Jewel Calhoun and father and mother-in-law, Roy and Tommy Parker; one granddaughter, Rachel Calhoun Allbritton; his sisters, Florice Young, Shirley Archibald, Marie Pilgram, Virginia Campbell, June Strange; and his brothers, Sherwood, Ferris, Buford, Earl, John Calvin and Rushel Calhoun.
Pallbearers were his friends and nephews, Charles Fullerton, Philip Campbell, Tommy Brister, Ronnie Wallace, Casey Ross, Troy Harrison, Sherman Calhoun and Kevin Calhoun. Honorary pallbearers were Eli Malcolm Calhoun, Will Manuel, Danny Knowles, David Calhoun, Dr. Keith Calhoun, Robert Tietje, Macky Brister and Troy Lynch’s Sunday School class at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
The family received family and friends for visitation at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021. Services to remember Mack and celebrate his life were held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Burial and graveside services were at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 126 east of Sikes.
His Christian example, honestly, humor, and kindness influenced countless others and his positive attitude affected all around him. He would always say “This is the best day of my life!”
Mack had a successful career of 42 years working at Brown/Olin/Olinkraft/Riverwood/Graphic Packaging. During the course of his career, he had the opportunity to start up paper mills in both Brazil and Venezuela. After retiring from the paper industry, he was truly honored to be elected four times as Police Juror by the residents of Ouachita Parish’s District B. During his time on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury he served as Vice-President, Chairperson of Public Works Committee and on the Library Board, where he was instrumental in having a library constructed in the Woodlawn area. During his tenure he was elected to the Executive Board of the Louisiana Police Jury Association. Mack also served on the Sparta Ground Water Commission and worked to conserve the supply of water for all of North Louisiana.
Mack was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a great sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He loved to tell hunting and fishing stories, some of which were true. He traveled all over the country and to four continents but loved being with his family and friends most of all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.
Special thanks are extended to his physician and nephew, Dr. Keith Calhoun.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Kevin D. ‘Puff’ Hough
Graveside services for Kevin D. “Puff” Hough, 62, of West Monroe, were at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Salisbury officiating. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Gail Kilman
Memorial services for Patricia Gail Kilman of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Patricia was born on March 9, 1956, and passed from this life on April 22, 2021, at the age of 65.
Bessie Martin
Funeral services for Bessie Martin, 93, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Mizell
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Mizell, 79, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment was in Cheniere Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jerry L. McKinley
Jerry L. McKinley, 63, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Evie Clovieze ‘Clo’ Pitre
Funeral services for Evie Clovieze “Clo” Pitre, 84, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. until service time.
James Patrick Stephens
James Patrick Stephens, 68, of Chatham, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charlene H. Talton
Funeral services for Ms. Charlene H. Talton, 80, retired receptionist, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Redwing Cemetery near Oak Grove under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation was from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Talton passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Michael Joe Thurlkill
Michael Joe Thurlkill of Choudrant, was born on July 11, 1972, and passed from this life April 20, 2021, at the age of 48. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nelda Carter Watson
Heaven gained an angel, Nelda Carter Watson, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A graveside service for Nelda, formerly of Vinton, Va., was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes-West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.