Alma ‘Tootie’ Armstrong
Alma “Tootie” Armstrong, 81, of Story, Ark., formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Entombment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Alfred M. Calhoun
Alfred M. Calhoun, 83, of Monroe, passed away at home on April 1, 2023. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at St. Paschal’s Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Geraldine Clark
Funeral services for Geraldine Clark, 80, of Bastrop, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. Tuesday until time of service. Interment was at Carters Cemetery, Bastrop.
Douglas S. Johnson Sr.
Graveside services for Douglas S. Johnson Sr. were at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Springhill Cemetery, Jonesboro, with Bro. Mac Brunson officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jeffrey Kuehner
Jeffrey Kuehner was born Feb. 12, 1966, and passed away on April 1, 2023 at the age of 57.
Bonnie Gail Lynn
Funeral services for Bonnie Gail Lynn will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Carters Cemetery in Bastrop.
Linda Neeley
Funeral services for Linda Neeley were at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Sister Sandra Lacourse officiated. Interment was at Sardis Cemetery in Luna. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Maxine McGee
Helen Maxine McGee, 96, of Van Buren, Ark., passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born April 26, 1926, in Rayville to the late Claude and Allie (Wilson) Graham, where she was raised on a pecan orchard. She was a homemaker while her husband was a career Marine, which meant she made homes again and again. She took daily notes on the weather for decades, and she journaled her private joys as well as when she mowed the lawn.
At 17, she eloped; in her 20s, she learned how to make wedding cakes. Her daughter Helen knew this meant Maxine would be planning her wedding, and she was right. The last wedding cake Maxine made was for her granddaughter, Angela Hayes. Angela wanted a natural wedding and asked for a cake that looked like a basket. Privately, Maxine worried it would be plain, but her skills combined with Angela’s vision blended beautifully.
Except Hawaii, she went to every state; this eventually became completionism. For Michigan, this meant we drove 20 minutes past the state line to a fruit stand, bought too many cherries, and ate them on our way to her Indiana cousins.
In her last years, dementia stole most of her. Before we had to take her car, she found herself at her husband’s grave. “I don’t know why,” she said, “but I couldn’t stop crying.” Even when she couldn’t place my face, when I told her I loved her, she replied “I love you, too, baby” with the same warmth as spring afternoons.
Soon, pink evening primroses will bloom again on the side of Arkansas roads. They’re her birthday flower. When you see them bouncing in spring breezes, know that love lasts longer than memory.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, David O. McGee; a sister, Betty Nance; two brothers, Donald Graham and Joseph Graham; a son, David R. McGee; and a grandson, Dustin Medley.
She is survived by a sister, Lucille Stephens of Rayville; a son, Don McGee of Seattle; a daughter, Helen Medley and husband Ron of Fort Smith, Ark.; three grandchildren, Brian Medley of Charlotte, N.C., Angela Hayes and husband Jason of Fayetteville, Ark., and Pam Medley of Fort Smith, Ark.; and a great-granddaughter, Finley Hayes.
Funeral service was held Monday, April 3, with interment at the Fort Smith National Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren, Ark.
Rhonda Risher
Rhonda Risher was born Nov. 14, 1958, and passed away on March 29, 2023 at the age of 64.
Christopher Sandlie
Christopher Sandlie was born on Dec. 5, 1997, and passed away on March 27, 2023, at the age of 25.
John William ‘JW’ Smith
Funeral services for John William “JW” Smith were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lonn William Parsons
Graveside services for Lonn William Parsons were at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. William Dale Walker
A memorial service for Rev. William Dale Walker, 69, of Monroe, was at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Pine Grove Church in Monroe, with Rev. Tom Lowe officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
