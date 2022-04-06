Joyce E. Albritton
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce E. Albritton, 88, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Barnes officiating. Interment followed at Enterprise Cemetery near Farmerville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Sandra A. Bagwell
Sandra A. Bagwell, 83, of West Monroe, passed away April 1, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in Hasley Cemetery.
Barbara N. Early
Memorial service for Barbara N. Early, 75, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, Monroe.
Dr. Richard Daniel Finley
Funeral services for Dr. Richard Daniel Finley, PhD, were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, with Rev. William Sikes officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Robert Daniel ‘Danny’ Gilley
Robert Daniel “Danny” Gilley, 66, of Decaturville, Tenn., passed away Thursday March 24, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with loved ones by his side.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1955 to Leroy Gilley and Louise Kinney Gilley in Monroe, who survive. Before retiring he was in charge of security operations at the Saturn plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., was a catastrophic insurance claims adjuster and a previous homebuilder. Danny was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriner’s in Monroe. He attended Decaturville Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, computers and spending time with his family and was known for his quick wittedness, generosity and winning smile. Danny is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Gilley.
Survivors include his parents Leroy and Louise Gilley of West Monroe, his loving wife Karen Lee Gilley of Decaturville, children Stacey (Chris) Knox, Daniel Gilley, Chris (Heather) Spiess, Jeremy (Lisa) Spiess and Ashley (Shaun) Nay, grandchildren Shelby, Taylor, Ethan, Lane, William, Diana, Jaxson, Lucas, Anna, Gideon, Lily, Tatum and Ember, great-grandchildren Thomas and Anson, brothers Randy (Trish) Gilley and Keith (Cheryl) Gilley both of West Monroe, a special aunt Sue Castle of West Monroe, and a host of other loving family members and many friends.
To send flowers to Danny’s family, please visit https://www.youngfuneralhometn.com.
Winfred Hackworth
July 16, 1926 – March 25, 2022
Winfred Hackworth fell asleep in death next to the love of his life, Ina Faye, fulfilling his vows from 75 years ago when they married. He was 95 years old.
The “Federal-Aid Highway Act” of 1956 paved the way for Winfred’s career in road construction. He traveled across the country with Ina, building highways and bridges in many states.
In the 1970’s, he and Ina moved back to West Monroe permanently. He began working at D&J Construction Company. He helped build the I-20 overpass across the Ouachita River.
After spending 40 years building America’s highways, Winfred retired but continued to work for himself with his trusty Ford tractor. Winfred and Ina both enjoyed watching football and baseball together. Winfred loved spending time fishing and hunting deer. He was a good provider and had a green thumb. He loved to take his grandchildren out to his garden.
He found his faith in Jehovah God. He became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served as an elder in the local congregation for many years. He was a devoted husband and loving father. His love, dedication, and hard work set an example for all. Winfred never met a stranger. His nickname was “Hack” and he called his friends “Podnah”. He was a generous and hard-working man. He was loved by all who met him and all who knew him.
Winfred was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Bowers; his sons-in-law, Jimmy Roan and Gordon Welch; his sisters, Mary Lou Czaja and Arlene Cascio; and his brothers, J.W. Hackworth and Eugene Hackworth.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Hackworth; his son, Steve Hackworth and wife, Jeannie; his daughter, Melissa Roan and Pete; and his son-in-law, Danny Bowers and wife Dawn. He has six grandsons: Phillip Welch, Jason Welch, Jeremy Delhommer, Timothy Bowers, Jonathan Delhommer, and Reese Hackworth. He has three granddaughters: Kristina Johnson, Kelly Madden, and Hannah Boggs. He leaves behind 19 great-grandchildren.
He has a bonus granddaughter, Kam Roan Matthews; a bonus great-grandson, James “Little Jimmy” Roan; and 2 bonus great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held via Zoom on April 10 at 4 pm CST.
Phone: 1-346-248-7799 – Meeting ID: 84811047960 – Passcode: 111569
Joe Ibanez
Funeral services for Joe Ibanez will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Gene Benson and Rev. Glenn Lenard officiating. Interment will follow at Lapine Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Terry Dalton Johns
Graveside services for Terry Dalton Johns, 78, of Bossier City, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ray Owen Joyner
Ray Owen Joyner, 88, of Ruston, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Anthony Klagholz
Funeral mass for Mr. John Anthony Klagholz, 64, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Very Rev. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dena Emmons Leggett
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Dena Emmons Leggett, 67, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with special friends, Johnny and Corinne Pace officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Conrad N. Ludlow
Funeral services for Conrad N. Ludlow, 91, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Joseph Allen Moore
Graveside services for Joseph Allen Moore, 39, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Calvin L. Ramsey
Funeral services for Calvin L. Ramsey, 59, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Chelsea Rice
Graveside services for Chelsea Rice, 39, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Deloris Pouncey Spillers
Funeral services for Deloris Pouncey Spillers will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Aulds Chapel Bible Church with Rev. Ryan Spillers officiating. Interment will follow at Aulds Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ivy Ramelle Stuart
Celebration of life for Ivy Ramelle Stuart, 36, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Teresa Susan Thompson
Memorial services for Ms. Teresa Susan Thompson, 61, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Susan was born Sept. 4, 1960 and passed from this life on March 29, 2022. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
