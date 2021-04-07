Lisa Ann Auttonberry
A celebration of life for Lisa Ann Auttonberry, 51, homemaker, of Farmerville, was from 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away March 28, 2021.
Daryl Winston Boothe
Funeral services for Daryl Winston Boothe, 80, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities, Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Glen Edward Hammett
Glen Edward Hammett was born on April 25, 1932, in Forest, and sadly passed away on April 2, 2021 at the age of 89. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ben McGehee and Associate Pastor Betty Swanson officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Evelyn Dawn Taylor Hughes
Evelyn Dawn Taylor Hughes was born on June 29, 1929, in Louisiana, and sadly passed away on April 5, 2021 at the age of 91. Private family funeral services will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Susan Elaine Hollis
Susan Elaine Hollis, a retired LPN, of Monroe, was born on June 28, 1952 and passed from this life on March 31, 2021, at the age of 68. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
S.T. Lenard
S.T. Lenard, 76, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Beverly Kay Levie
Beverly Kay Levie, 84, of Monroe passed away March 28, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Robert M. Moreau
Robert M. Moreau, 74, of Monroe, passed away on April 2, 2021. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Katherine A. ‘Katrina’ Patterson
A celebration of life for Katherine A. “Katrina” Patterson, 63, of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Carlene Austin Merrick Riley
Carlene Austin Merrick Riley, 75, of Monroe passed away March 31, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe. Private family interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Renee Rollins
Funeral services for Renee Rollins were at 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Family Church in West Monroe. Renee was born on Dec. 28, 1958, and passed from this life on April 1, 2021 at the age of 62. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
George Marion Slavent
A visitation for George Marion Slavent, 56, of Eros, was held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Teresine S. Tarver
Teresine S. Tarver, 59, of Monroe passed away March 31, 2021. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
