Nathan Ray Hodge
Private family graveside services for Mr. Nathan Ray Hodge, 66, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ashley Loftis
Ashley Loftis, 26, of Youngsville, passed from this life on April 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Taylor McCormick
Mr. Billy Taylor McCormick, 82, of Calhoun passed away April 6, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Newsom
Kathleen “Kathy” Newsom was born Nov. 6, 1949 in Melvindale, Mich., and passed away April 1, 2020 in West Monroe. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ina Joy Ortego
Ina Ortego, 38, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, April 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hugh O. Tidwell
Mr. Hugh O. Tidwell, 93, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. in Monroe. Private family graveside services were held Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Paul Tyson
Mr. Paul Tyson, 55, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia McErlane Webb
Mrs. Patricia McErlane Webb, 75, of Monroe, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Private family graveside services will be at Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
JT Williams Sr.
JT Williams Sr., 77, of Epps, passed from this life on March 31, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia (Pat) Dianne Spillers Williams
Patricia (Pat) Dianne Spillers Williams, of Calhoun, traveled to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 72, surrounded by her husband, Alton, and both of her children. She was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Monroe, graduated from West Monroe High School in 1965, and achieved BA, Masters and a Masters +30 degrees in education from Northeast Louisiana University. Service to her community, church, and especially young people was a hallmark of Pat’s life. Pat was an educator in Ouachita & St. Tammany parishes for 33 years. She taught 1st grade at Kiroli Elementary & 5th grade at George Welch and Mandeville Middle schools in addition to training and mentoring numerous college student teachers over the years. She left a positive impact on the lives of so many students and blossoming teachers by sharing her teaching philosophy...”I want to create an eagerness to learn that will continue throughout the students’ lives and beyond their school years.” In 1985, she was honored as Louisiana’s Educator of the year.
Pat was a longtime member of West Monroe First Baptist Church and a member of Prayers Plus life group. After her retirement in 2003, she enjoyed playing golf and tennis, traveling with her husband, Pokeno nights with the ladies, and spoiling her grandchildren. Pat also volunteered to tutor students with the Kids Hope program, serve as sponsor to Sound Foundations youth choir, serve as her Life Group treasurer, secretary and outreach leader, and was a founding member to help start the Northeast Louisiana Prayer Support Group for cancer survivors.
Pat is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jeff & Ida Spillers of Calhoun; grandparents Rev. Charlie & Clara Mae Moore of West Monroe; father Boyd L. Spillers of West Monroe; great-aunt Irene Moore St. Clergy of West Monroe; and uncle Charles Moore of Bastrop.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alton Williams; mother Dorothy Moore Spillers of West Monroe; daughter Cherie Williams Robertson (husband Rick) of Broad Run, VA; son Rick Williams (wife Heather) of Bentonville, AR; sister Carolyn Faye Spillers Newman of White Oak, TX; aunt Mary Moore Lane (husband Martin) of Jasper, TX; 6 grandchildren Caroline, Conner & Caleb Robertson & Will, Mae & Bo Williams; 2 step-grandchildren Christina Ladner & Corey Robertson and 4 step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins. Pat was also blessed with numerous close friends whom she considered as family.
Pallbearers were Raymond Frazier, Terry Nolan, Richard Harris, Jim Turner, Conner Robertson, and Will Williams and honorary pallbearers were the men of the Prayers Plus life group.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.
To limit COVID-19 exposure, all were invited to virtually attend graveside services via Facebook Live event, Celebrating Pat’s Life, Wednesday, April 8th at 2 p.m.
Words of comfort can also be shared with the family via her CaringBridge site, https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/patwilliams8, or via funeral home website, https://www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Pat-Spillers-Williams.
